Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Black PVC Minidress In Sultry New Instagram Post

She may be back from the first weekend at Coachella, but that doesn’t mean Kylie Jenner will stop serving up looks to her eager fans.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a couple of sexy new snaps, where she’s seen donning a fashionable and slightly racy outfit. In the new photos, Kylie strikes a seductive pose while sporting a futuristic minidress that featured a mix of black velvet and shiny PVC and accentuated her hourglass figure by cinching at the waist with the help of a black belt. To add to the general sultriness vibe of the picture, the makeup mogul pulled down the left part of her dress to reveal her shoulder while looking away from the camera.

Kylie rocked a full face of makeup, including lots of contouring and pink blush, as well as a light cherry-colored lipstick shade on her pouty lips. She also wore her long raven tresses in a sleek style that fell down her back and right shoulder. In her right hand, she held a pair of cool Matrix-style black sunglasses. She posed next to a black-and-white framed photo of her mother, Kris Jenner.

The matriarch and official “momager” of the Kardashian-Jenner clan looked incredibly stylish in a fur coat, while her short dark hair was pulled back off of her face. Her youngest daughter paid tribute to her mother by posing next to the photo and giving her a “shoutout” in the caption, alongside a black heart emoji.

In another snapshot, Kylie turned up the heat by crouching down nearly to one knee and showing off her long toned pins, with the transparent PVC dress allowing for a glimpse of her perky booty. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star put on her shades as she leaned against the wall with her right hand, and touched her left calf with the other hand. She completed her racy look with a pair of black-and-white heels.

Kylie just recently returned from Coachella, where she was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau, Travis Scott. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the duo appeared super-relaxed as they chatted to one another while queuing up for drinks alongside other festival-goers. However, Kylie also reportedly bumped into her former BFF, Jordyn Woods, and things got a little awkward.

Per a separate report from The Inquisitr, the ex-besties attended the same party and sat not far from each other, which left Jordyn “uncomfortable.” The two have reportedly cut ties ever since it emerged that Jordyn shared a kiss with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex-boyfriend.