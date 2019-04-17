Chrissy Teigen Had An Epic Clap Back For Troll Who Called Her Fat, ‘You Are Not A Small Person’

Chrissy is hitting back after being called 'chubby Teigen.'

Chrissy Teigen had an epic clap back on Twitter this week after a troll tried to body shame her over her weight. The model was quick to respond to the social media user who called her out on the site on April 15, hitting back after they cruelly referred to her as being both “fat” and “chubby.”

As reported by Hello!, the trolling first started after Nancy Pelosi posted a snap to the social media site that showed herself with Chrissy and her husband, musician John Legend, together at the House of Democratic Issues Conference.

A Twitter user then replied to the photo with several vicious remarks about the star. While repeatedly spelling her name incorrectly, they called her names including “fat,” “fatty Tiegan,” and “Chubby Teigan” in a number of different tweets.

They then continued, “Tiegan likes to attack people, so i’m attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym.”

But Teigen took it all in her stride and hit back at their remarks regarding her weight with an epic response.

“I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?” the mom of two tweeted out after seeing the thread of nasty comments. “Also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt.”

Another social media user then pointed out to Chrissy that the troll would probably claim that his display picture wasn’t actually him, to which the model jokingly tweeted, “I can guarantee he is not a handsome man. Lol.”

The star’s clap back comes shortly after she opened up about her weight with fans, revealing that she’s actually now 20 pounds heavier than she was when she gave birth to her and John’s second child, a son named Miles, almost a year ago in May 2018.

Chrissy addressed her weight in a post on Twitter, telling her 11 million followers last month that she was still getting used to her “new normal” when it comes to her body and how it’s changed after becoming a mom for the second time.

“‘How do you eat like this??’ – basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles. He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much,” she said, per E! News.

“Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!” Teigen then continued as she got candid about her body.

The former Sports Illustrated model then admitted that the thinnest she’d ever been was actually right after she gave birth to her daughter Luna in 2016 during which time she was suffering from postpartum depression.

“I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!” Chrissy then added.