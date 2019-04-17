Christina Milian Goes Makeup-Free In A Bikini In Age-Defying Photos

Christina's bikini snaps have fans asking if she's found the Fountain of Youth.

Christina Milian is looking years younger than her true age in age-defying new photos posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning singer and actress appeared to be going makeup-free to show off her seriously toned body on the social media site this week, flaunting her curves in a snakeskin print two-piece while spending some time in Chicago.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christina – who’s mom to 9-year-old daughter Violet – stunned fans with her amazing bikini body as she proudly revealed her toned torso. She flashed a sultry look to the camera while spending some time on what appeared to be her hotel balcony in the Windy City.

The April 16 upload had the Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actress posing with both hands on her head as she flipped her long brunette hair to one side. The second upload in the new set showed her posing on a blue sofa while giving fans a look at her flawless complexion with her makeup-free bare skin.

The third snap posted by the stunning star showed off her curves with a better look at her flat tummy and the fun bikini she was rocking, which featured matching red, white, and blue elastic bands across both the top and the bottom to highlight all of Milian’s obvious hard work in the gym.

Milian’s 4.8 million followers were whipped up into a quite a frenzy after seeing her flawless bikini uploads as many left comments on the recently shared snaps praising the mom of one for her obvious body confidence.

“You Look Amazing,” one fan told the “Dip It Low” singer in the comments section of the bikini uploads, which received an impressive more than 163,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared them with her millions of fans.

“U keep gettin younger & younger,” another told Christina.

A second agreed by writing, “Are these old pictures or have you found the Fountain of Youth?”

“Can’t believe how young you still look!” another then said, using two shocked emojis.

But there’s a whole lot of hard work that goes into keeping her youthful glow, as Christina told Essence in a 2016 interview.

“At 5′ 2″, it’s not that easy to always stay trim. You do have to make an effort,” she told the outlet at the time, revealing some of her tips and tricks to keeping her body so toned.

“I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” Milian then revealed of her go-to workouts. “I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training.”

She also told the outlet at the time that working out is what gives her the most body confidence.

“If I’m not in the right shape, I’m tired. I don’t have the energy to do the things I like to do, which gets a little bit depressing,” Christina admitted, adding that, for her, “working out is great therapy too.”