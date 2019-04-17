Meghan Markle Used A ‘Hollywood Trick’ Throughout Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle allegedly used what is being called a “Hollywood Trick” throughout her pregnancy, a move that has been criticized by fans of the Duchess of Sussex as she readies herself for the birth of her first child with Prince Harry.

According to a story published by Express, journalist Ashley Pearson said during a documentary by QuestRed, Meghan and Harry: A Royal Baby Story, that Markle has reportedly been “cupping” her belly.

Pearson explained that it is a tactic used in Hollywood to make a woman’s pregnancy more pronounced.

“It is something that women do in Hollywood. They cup their belly. She cups it from top and bottom as if to say ‘it’s really here folks’ this is a royal baby. Whether it is a protective instinct she is doing, or whether it is a way to make sure everyone gets a good picture.”

Markle’s constant cradling of her baby bump has been seen as both sweet and somewhat strange by royal onlookers. Some Twitter trolls took to the social media site to put the duchess on blast for the way she has been seen holding her pregnant belly in almost every photo op the couple has been a part of over the past several months. Others applauded what they called a sweet and protective move by the duchess.

Meghan Markle must be a massive fan of Demi Moore.. pic.twitter.com/Mmy8HxziE0 — Ella (@Gossip_Ella) December 11, 2018

Cradling a baby bump is a natural gesture with women. They can choose to touch, love and cradle. It's also known to ease pressure/pain. The irony between supporting women and tearing them down … #MeghanMarkle — Charity (@VXCreation) December 11, 2018

Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly welcome their first child together in the next several weeks. The child, which the couple lovingly called “Baby Sussex” on Instagram, caps off a whirlwind two years for the couple.

Harry and Meghan met in 2017 and after dating for only a few months, became engaged in November of the same year, posing for an unforgettable photo op where photographers scrambled to get a shot of the couple as they posed at the Kensington Palace Sunken Garden. Vanity Fair reported that Markle wore a white coat designed by Line the Label and a dress by P.A.R.O.S.H.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The couple sealed the deal with a ring created from a center diamond from Botswana and surrounding diamonds from the collection of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana. Just six months later, the world was treated to a fabulous mash-up of the couple’s American, British, and African-American cultures in a royal wedding that rivaled that of Harry’s brother, Prince William, and that of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Just three months after the couple tied the knot, they formally announced they were expecting their first child, and the world has been on official baby watch ever since.

Markle and Harry recently announced they were going to keep their baby’s birth private and not release any information regarding Markle’s delivery until they had time to enjoy their first moments together as a family. There will also reportedly be no official photo op hours after their first child’s birth, as was the case with Harry’s mother Princess Diana and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.