Halle Berry Goes Topless Under Unbuttoned Jacket For Raunchy New Instagram Snap

Halle Berry is no stranger to showing off major skin on social media, and she’s done it again on Tuesday with a racy new Instagram post.

The actress took to the image-sharing platform to give her fans a glimpse at her late-night antics, which, of course, included walking around the house in skimpy attire while deciding what to snack on. The new photo showed Halle candidly looking away from the camera while sporting a raunchy outfit consisting of an unbuttoned denim jacket, which allowed her to show off her ample cleavage and flat stomach, and some high-waist black bottoms.

The jacket also featured a ripped shoulder as the 52-year-old stunner showed off her age-defying physique in the sultry snap. Halle wears her hair in a perfectly wavy style with a center part as her caramel brown locks cascade down her shoulders and back. She is also wearing minimal makeup, and her nails are long and roundly-shaped but not painted. She appears to be in her kitchen, although the background is mainly dimly lit. In the caption, she revealed she was looking for a “late night snack.”

Her nearly 5 million followers certainly enjoyed the new post as it racked up over 166,000 likes and nearly 3,500 comments in just a few hours. Her photo also garnered comments from some fellow celebrities, including singer Ciara, who wrote, “So pretty,” followed by a red heart emoji; singer Jhene Aiko, who left three red-eyed emojis as a comment; and supermodel Naomi Campbell, who expressed her approval by dropping a few fire emojis.

Just recently, the Hollywood star has been giving her fans a few glimpses into the new John Wick movie, in which she will star as Sofia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle has opened up about how the strict fitness regime she had to follow for her role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum inspired her to be less afraid to show off her body on social media.

“[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it? These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie,” she said in an interview.

“I’ve never been in the best shape of my life mentally, physically, and it’s all because I got to work with some of the best of the best,” the award-winning actress added, saying that she experienced “wonderful benefits” from her hard work on the film.