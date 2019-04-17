Jessie James Decker Dons Animal-Print Bikini To Show Off 25-Pound Weight Loss

Jessie's revealing her impressive weight loss in a two-piece bikini after baby number three.

Jessie James Decker is showing off her body in a bikini after dropping a very impressive 25 pounds over the past few months following the birth of her third child, a son named Forrest, last year. The country singer and Eric & Jessie reality star proudly showed some skin in a new snap shared on her Instagram account on April 16 where she credited her new body to the South Beach Diet.

In the stunning new photo, the 31-year-old mom of three headed to the beach in her animal-print two-piece as she posed for the camera with the ocean in the background behind her.

Jessie posed with her side to the camera as she shot a big smile over her left shoulder. The star – who’s mom to 5-year-old Vivianne, 3-year-old Eric, and 1-year-old Forrest – had her long hair tied up into a ponytail as she hit the beach while flaunting her very impressive weight loss.

In the caption of the bikini photo, the singer shared how the South Beach Diet had helped her to drop the very impressive amount of weight while also sharing with her 3 million followers on the social media site that she’s a big fan of the popcorn available through the diet program.

But this isn’t the first time Jessie – who dropped her new single “Roots and Wings” last week – has shared her weight loss journey with fans.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Decker recently hit the beach in a skimpy booty-baring swimsuit while spending some quality time with her husband, football player Eric Decker, and a group of friends while south of the border in Mexico.

The swimwear snaps come shortly after Jessie spoke openly about her diet and fitness routine after gaining several pounds while pregnant with Forrest last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Decker showed off her new body in a pair of skimpy daisy dukes for a photo shoot for the diet brand while sharing the incredible results she got from following the plan.

“I feel really good where I’m at. My goal was to be able to fit into my clothes before I had the baby,” the “Lights Down Low” singer told Us Weekly of dropping the pounds earlier this year while revealing her current weight.

“I’m now at 115 and that was my goal,” she said. “I’m not going to obsess over it, but I’m just gonna maintain where I’m at and just do the best that I can.”

Jessie also admitted that she actually doesn’t stick to the diet 100 percent of the time and will often have one meal a day that she can eat with her family.

“It’s not necessarily that you have to only eat these meals that deliver to your house. I’m learning the proportions, and I’m learning what I can and cannot eat,” Decker said at the time of what she puts in her body to stay looking so slim.

“So I might have South Beach for breakfast and lunch, but for dinner, I’m gonna make something for my family that we all can eat,” she added.