Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Already Have A Nickname For Their Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a nickname for their baby, according to a new story published by Express, and it’s adorable.

The big reveal came during a post on the couple’s newly-launched Instagram account where the Markle and Harry called their child “Baby Sussex.” Markle and Prince Harry thanked their fans in a sweet post for donating to several charities rather than sending the couple presents for their bundle of joy.

Markle and Harry selected the following charities for their followers to donate to, including Well Child, Baby2Baby, Lunchbox Fund, and Little Village. The charity Well Child provides care and support to children and young people who are in need of long-term care. Baby2Baby provides children from infancy through age 12 with everything from diapers to clothing as well as basic necessities they need to thrive in life.

The Lunchbox Fund is an organization which helps provide orphaned school children in rural areas of South Africa with meals. Finally, Little Village provides clothes, toys, and necessary items for babies and children through the age of five, including things such as high chairs and cribs, all donated by local families to those who cannot afford to buy those items. The Duke has been a patron of Well Child since 2007.

In a lengthy explanation as to why it was important to direct their goodwill efforts not towards the couple but to others. Fans followed their lead and Markle and Harry stated in their thankful post, “You chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference.”

Markle and Prince Harry should be welcoming their first bundle of joy any day now. The Duchess of Sussex was allegedly due to give birth the end of April or early May, so baby news could come any day during a very busy time for the couple. They recently moved out of Kensington Palace, where Harry lived as a bachelor on the same grounds as his brother Prince William’s residence in Nottingham Cottage.

Nottingham Cottage was where Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William lived with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their newborn infant Prince George until their apartment in Kensington Palace was ready for their arrival.

Meghan and Harry moved into Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor two weeks ago, after the property underwent an extensive renovation. The couple seems charmed by the area, having taken their official engagement photos on the property. They also had their evening wedding reception on the property.

The couple recently revealed that they would keep the arrival of their baby private, allowing them to share some quiet time as a new family before letting the public know of their child’s arrival.

This breaks from a royal tradition, which reportedly began with Princess Diana, of a new mother taking photos with her infant outside the hospital in a carefully cultivated photo op. The late Princess posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London after the birth of Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Kate Middleton also posed for photos with Prince William after the births of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.