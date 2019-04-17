Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Already Have A Nickname For Their Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a nickname for their baby, according to a new story published by Express, and it’s adorable.
The big reveal came during a post on the couple’s newly-launched Instagram account where the Markle and Harry called their child “Baby Sussex.” Markle and Prince Harry thanked their fans in a sweet post for donating to several charities rather than sending the couple presents for their bundle of joy.
Markle and Harry selected the following charities for their followers to donate to, including Well Child, Baby2Baby, Lunchbox Fund, and Little Village. The charity Well Child provides care and support to children and young people who are in need of long-term care. Baby2Baby provides children from infancy through age 12 with everything from diapers to clothing as well as basic necessities they need to thrive in life.
The Lunchbox Fund is an organization which helps provide orphaned school children in rural areas of South Africa with meals. Finally, Little Village provides clothes, toys, and necessary items for babies and children through the age of five, including things such as high chairs and cribs, all donated by local families to those who cannot afford to buy those items. The Duke has been a patron of Well Child since 2007.
In a lengthy explanation as to why it was important to direct their goodwill efforts not towards the couple but to others. Fans followed their lead and Markle and Harry stated in their thankful post, “You chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference.”
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Markle and Prince Harry should be welcoming their first bundle of joy any day now. The Duchess of Sussex was allegedly due to give birth the end of April or early May, so baby news could come any day during a very busy time for the couple. They recently moved out of Kensington Palace, where Harry lived as a bachelor on the same grounds as his brother Prince William’s residence in Nottingham Cottage.
Nottingham Cottage was where Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William lived with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their newborn infant Prince George until their apartment in Kensington Palace was ready for their arrival.
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday
Meghan and Harry moved into Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor two weeks ago, after the property underwent an extensive renovation. The couple seems charmed by the area, having taken their official engagement photos on the property. They also had their evening wedding reception on the property.
The couple recently revealed that they would keep the arrival of their baby private, allowing them to share some quiet time as a new family before letting the public know of their child’s arrival.
This breaks from a royal tradition, which reportedly began with Princess Diana, of a new mother taking photos with her infant outside the hospital in a carefully cultivated photo op. The late Princess posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London after the birth of Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.
Kate Middleton also posed for photos with Prince William after the births of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.