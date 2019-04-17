Rihanna’s Father Wants Her Lawsuit Dismissed

Rihanna’s father has denied allegations suggesting he has been trying to cash in on his daughter’s name and image without her permission, according to Music News.

The “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress filed suit against her father, Ronald Fenty, and officials behind a firm called Fenty Entertainment on January 19, claiming he and business associate Moses Perkins had used the family name in the company’s brand on purpose to try and seek business on behalf of the superstar.

She had her lawyers fire off multiple cease and desist letters to Ronald, demanding he stops infringing on her Fenty trademarks. She uses these trademarks for her non-music ventures, including her hugely-popular Fenty Beauty makeup collection, her Fenty x Puma range, and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. The notices weren’t answered.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker insists she has no involvement with Fenty Entertainment, which was established in 2017. She has demanded an injunction against him to stop him from exploiting the name any further.

Ronald ended up responding to the lawsuit and dismissed the accusations. As cited by Music News, The Blast reported that he feels he shouldn’t have to ask his famous daughter for permission to use his own last name commercially. He argues that no damage was caused to Rihanna’s business endeavors, so he shouldn’t have to pay her anything, which is why he wants her lawsuit to be dismissed.

Yesterday, Rihanna revealed on Instagram that she had graced the latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine. The Beauty Issue sees the music icon wearing a sparkly headpiece and a veil covering her face. Her fierce eyes pierce through the cover, as she glares into the camera lens. The issue will hit stands on April 23.

In 2005, she kickstarted her music career by releasing her debut album, Music of the Sun. The album sparked the hit single “Pon De Replay” which became one of many to come. A year later, she released A Girl Like Me, which has been certified double platinum in the U.S. Its singles “SOS” and “Unfaithful” were a huge success.

In 2007, her career re-peaked with the release of Good Girl Gone Bad, which propelled Rihanna into superstardom. The album has been certified six times platinum in both the U.K. and the U.S. and contains some of her biggest hits to date — “Umbrella,” “Disturbia,” “Don’t Stop The Music,” and “Take a Bow.”

Since then, she has continued to release many multi-platinum studio albums that have helped her maintain her status as one of the biggest acts in recent years — Rated R, Loud, Talk That Talk, Unapologetic, and ANTI.

