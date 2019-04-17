Elizabeth Hurley Is Pretty In Pink In Latest Instagram Snap

The 53-year-old stunner cut a youthful, radiant figure on the cover of 'Red Magazine.'

Fans who follow Elizabeth Hurley on Instagram know that she’s not one to shy away from flaunting her enviable figure in racy bikini shots. While she may have taken a break from acting, the English beauty runs an eponymous swimwear line, and she often models her favorite designs in daring sun-kissed snaps posted to social media.

On Wednesday, however, the gorgeous actress proved that she can look smoking-hot without necessarily stripping down to skimpy beachwear. Earlier today, Elizabeth sent pulses racing after sharing a photo in which she barely showed any skin at all.

In her latest Instagram update, the 53-year-old stunner donned an exquisite pastel pink frock – a flowy, frilly design that draped over her hourglass figure, giving a soft spring vibe to her look. The semi-sheer dress boasted flared sleeves and numerous delicate pleats, all of which gave an ethereal feel to the outfit.

The stunning actress and model looked radiant in the breezy spring dress. The Royals star cut a youthful, glowing figure in the elegant pink frock, one that was cinched at the waist and highlighted her taut midsection. Photographed with her back to the camera, Elizabeth turned her head over her shoulder and flashed a beaming smile to the photographer.

For the eye-catching snap, Elizabeth wore her honey-colored tresses in soft waves that cascaded down her back. The Bedazzled actress, who is famously the spokesmodel for Estée Lauder, donned a face full of makeup, sporting her trademark dark eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

As she noted in the caption of her post, the snapshot was part of a photo shoot for the cover of Red Magazine. A similar photo was posted by the publication’s Instagram account as well and can be seen in the Stories Highlights section of the popular social media platform, along with more alluring snaps of Elizabeth.

While some of her Instagram followers were quick to remark that it was unlike her not to showcase her deep cleavage and chiseled abdomen, many couldn’t help being bewitched by her ageless beauty and promptly took to the comments section to shower Elizabeth with compliments.

“Hotter than ever!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Thank you Liz Hurley [sic] for being fabulous,” read another message, trailed by a string of flattering emojis.

“My goodness you are the most beautiful woman on the planet!! What I would give to have Tea and Crumpets with you!” commented another ardent fan, ending their message with a couple of heart emojis and a kiss mark emoji.

This latest Instagram update comes after Elizabeth showed off her age-defying bikini body in a sweltering snap from her lavish vacation in India. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress set Instagram on fire by putting her best assets on display in a curve-hugging, plunging black one-piece.

Given that Elizabeth has a penchant for posting raunchy photos, proudly showcasing her ageless figure in daring outfits and barely-there bikinis, there’s little wonder that some fans were surprised to see her fully clothed in her latest Instagram snap.

“Gosh a picture with your clothes on!” remarked one of her Instagram followers, while another one quipped, “Hold on? Are you ok? I’m worried. You have posted a pic on Instagram without cleavage in it… someone go check her please.”