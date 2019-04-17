Frank Ocean Reveals He Has Been In A Secret Relationship For Three Years

R&B star, Frank Ocean is a very private person, but recently opened up about being in a relationship and online dating apps.

According to Music News, in a new interview with Gayletter Magazine, the “Pink + Blue” hitmaker revealed he has no use for modern dating apps.

“I don’t use dating apps,” he said.

“I’ve been in a relationship for three years.”

Ocean didn’t open up anything about his partner doesn’t think he would ever turn to technology to help him find love, especially now he’s a famous face.

“I definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I would use dating apps now…,” he added.

“I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps,” he continued.

In 2012, Frank came out as a gay man.

In the same interview, he opened up about his love for rock climbing. He explained it’s a hobby he’s been pursuing in his spare time and that he has been doing it for years.

“I’m not like, a god of rocking climbing or anything, but I do enjoy it. The routes are like little problems. I like problem-solving. It’s kind of a solo sport if you’re bouldering, so you don’t need to organize anything to go,” he expressed.

Frank has also graced the cover of Gayletter Magazine. The photoshoot sees him posed by a rainbow flag in the background.

In 2011, Ocean released his debut mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra. It contained the singles, “Swim Good” and “Novacane.”

His debut album, Channel Orange was released the year after. It peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and the U.S. and No. 1 in Norway. The lead single, “Thinkin’ Bout You” has become one of his signature singles going platinum in the U.S. In 2013, he won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards.

In 2016, his longly awaited second studio album, Blonde was released. The album was an instant worldwide success topping the charts in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Denmark, Norway, and New Zealand. Since it’s release, it has been certified platinum in the U.S.

Ocean has collaborated with many familiar names — Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Calvin Harris, Migos, and A$AP Rocky to name a few.

In 2017, he won Best International Male Artist at the NME Awards.

Rolling Stone previously reported a list of songs Frank Ocean had written for other artists that some people may not be aware of. The list of songs included Justin Bieber’s “Bigger,” and Beyonce’s “I Miss You.”

Last year, Frank released a cover of Henry Mancini & Orchestra’s song, “Moon River.”