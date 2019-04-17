Ashanti Reflects On The Last Texts She Received From Nipsey Hussle

R&B songstress, Ashanti has shared the last text messages she received from the recently deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was only 33-years-old when he was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Hyde Park, Los Angeles, on March 31.

According to Music News, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight she recalled how, when being ill prevented her from heading to the studio to work with Nipsey, he sent her a string of texts full of helpful advice.

“I was recording at his studio and was like, ‘Nip, I don’t think I’m going to make it tonight. I have allergies, I’m sneezing, I got a headache,'” she told them.

“He was like, ‘Oh I got these herbs that are really good for you! I know where you can get some good stuff!’ And he was sending me links and like, ‘Sis, I got you, you gotta try this.’ And it just made me sad because he was such an amazing spirit. His heart was pure and he was always willing to help and always really positive,” she continued.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker attended his funeral on April 11 and revealed she still couldn’t believe what happened to him.

“It was like everyone stood back like, ‘This really happened,’ and it just shows you that life is so short and so precious.”

In 2001, Ashanti rose to fame when she collaborated with Ja Rule on the hit song “Always on Time.” The single topped the U.S. singles chart and was a worldwide success. In 2002, she released her debut self-titled studio album. The album topped the U.S. album charts and peaked within the top three in the U.K. The record achieved triple platinum status in the U.S. and was certified double platinum in Canada. The album sparked three hit singles — “Foolish,” “Baby,” and “Happy.” She won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2003 Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best New Artist.

In 2003, her second studio album, Chapter II, was released. It also topped the U.S. album charts and peaked within the top five in the U.K. and Canada. The era earned herself three more Grammy Award nominations in 2004 — Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Since then, Ashanti has released four more studio albums — Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart.

She is not only an established singer, but she is also an actress starring in roles on television and on the big screen. She has appeared in Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, Stuck, Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to name a few.

On Instagram, Ashanti has over 4.5 million followers.