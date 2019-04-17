WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Star Announces He’s Leaving WWE Following Breakup Of Faction

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up started with several major roster moves, including some that were announced with substantially less fanfare, such as SAnitY leader Eric Young’s move from SmackDown Live to Raw. That effectively put an end to the successful NXT faction after close to a year of being underutilized on the main roster. And with a recent report from WrestlingNews.co suggesting that Young may be transitioned to a backstage role alongside several former Impact Wrestling colleagues, it now looks like one of his former stablemates — Alexander Wolfe — could be on his way out of WWE.

As quoted in a separate article from WrestlingNews.co, Wolfe issued a statement on Twitter on Tuesday night, where he looked back on SAnitY’s NXT debut and their subsequent accomplishments on the developmental brand, which included a run as NXT Tag Team Champions and the NXT Tag Team of the Year award in 2017. He said that he had a “great time” with the faction, where he made three “good friends” in his three years as a WWE performer, then thanked his colleagues and fans for their support through the years.

“Thank you to the entire SD locker room. Thank you for the good vibes, laughs and wisdom. I appreciate all of you and I wish you all the best for your future careers,” Wolfe continued.

“Thank you to the fans who supported us and never stopped believing in us. I appreciate you as well and trust me I speak for all 4 of us. It’s time to leave this behind and walk a different path.”

Although the stable had briefly included Sawyer Fulton before he was released in 2017, SAnitY’s classic lineup featured Young, Wolfe, Killian Dain, and Nikki Cross, with the faction’s three male members getting called up to SmackDown Live in 2018. As pointed out by Sportskeeda, SAnitY only made sporadic appearances thereafter on the main roster, and when Cross was called up from NXT toward the end of 2018, she was booked separately from her former stablemates as she, much like her fellow late-2018 call-ups, made appearances on both main roster brands.

Alexander Wolfe’s statement where he said “goodbye” to WWE came mere hours after another WWE superstar, Luke Harper, took to Twitter to announce that he had requested his release from the company. As reported by The Inquisitr, Harper was also barely featured on WWE television ahead of his departure, despite the fact that he had successful stints as part of the Wyatt Family, and later on with the Bludgeon Brothers alongside former Wyatt Family stablemate Erick Rowan.