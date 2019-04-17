‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, April 16: Flo Tells Shauna About The Baby Switch

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, April 16, states that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) talked about Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) being part of the Logan family. Bill opined that he always knew that Flo was not his daughter because he felt that he was biologically incapable of having girls, per She Knows Soaps. He was also astounded by the fact that she was also Phoebe’s (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas) birth mother.

Quinn described Flo as smart, funny, beautiful, and kind. She noted that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) did an amazing job with raising Flo. Bill pointed out that Quinn also did a good job of raising Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Quinn could not believe that Bill was actually complimenting her. He joked that he might have a slight fever.

They talked about Wyatt, who had returned to Spencer Publications. Bill felt that he had been wasted at the “dress farm” and that his company was his birthright. Quinn acknowledged that Bill’s only redeeming quality was the fact that he loved his sons. She also said that she only wanted Wyatt to be happy. Now that Flo was in Los Angeles, she felt that Wyatt’s shot at happiness had just improved.

Bill comes to a stunning realization about why Quinn is so hard on the women in Wyatt's life. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/n701rMFEGe #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Pfti2V0shd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 16, 2019

At Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, Shauna had just asked Flo why everyone believed that she had been pregnant when that was not true. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) assumed that Shauna did not know about the pregnancy or adoption because she and Flo were not close. The Logans chose to give mother and daughter some privacy while they discussed the supposed pregnancy.

Flo and Shauna moved to the terrace where Flo asked her mother to just go along with her for now. She said that she would explain everything later. Flo and Shauna then approached the Logan clan and told them that they would be leaving. She said that they had a lot to catch up on.

After they left, the Logan sisters noticed the resemblance between Storm Logan (William DeVry) and his daughter. Brooke also wondered about Phoebe. She wanted to know if Flo might reconsider her decision to give her baby up for adoption now that she had a family to support her. Hope warned her mother not to go there right now.

Later, Hope was alone in her mother’s living room. She was scrolling through photos of Phoebe on her phone.

At Flo’s apartment, she was still reeling about the news of her father. However, Shauna demanded some answers. Flo then made a full confession to Shauna. She told her about Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and the baby switch. Her mother was angry and shocked. Shauna asked her if she knew who the mother was. Flo admitted that Phoebe’s mother is Hope Logan.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.