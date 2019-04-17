Watch Manchester City Vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Quarterfinal Leg 2

Manchester City remains the favorites to advance to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, despite carrying a 1-0 deficit into their second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur carries a 1-0 first-leg lead into their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal decider against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. However, the hosts and defending Premier League champions remain the favorites — even in the eyes of Tottenham’s own manager, according to the BBC — to advance to the semifinals and keep their shot at an unprecedented quadruple championship alive. City will be helped by the fact that Spurs are limping into the second-leg game, missing not only star striker Harry Kane and his 23 total goals, but several other key players as well, thanks to injuries. Even Kane’s frequent upfront partner Dele Alli is nursing a broken hand but may play anyway in the match that will live stream from Manchester.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 55,000-seat Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 17.

Fans in Italy, Spain, and throughout central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT. In India, the Citizens vs. Spurs match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, April 18.

Aside from Kane, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, and Harry Winks will all be sitting out the game for Tottenham, according to SB Nation. City will be without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabian Delph, while Fernandinho and Claudio Bravo remain questionable to be available for the Wednesday Champions League match.

In their last eight trips to the Etihad, Spurs have managed just one win against six defeats and a draw. Their last win on Manchester City’s turf came in February of 2016. But Wednesday’s Champions League showdown will be the first of two matches in four days between the two sides, as they meet again at the Etihad in a domestic match on Saturday, per PremierLeague.com.

Dan Mullan / Getty Images

To watch the second leg of the Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie stream live from London, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the City vs. Tottenham match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal decider stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal faceoff live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the Champions League Round of Eight clash. Spanish fans can watch the game via a Movistar+ live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the SuperSport network. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.