Watch FC Porto Vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg

Liverpool take a comfortable 2-0 first-leg lead into their match against FC Porto, and appear poised to move into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Defending Portuguese Champions FC Porto hope to pull of a Manchester United-style miracle by overcoming a 2-0 first-leg deficit to win their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie and advance to the semifinal round. But Liverpool FC have other ideas, with Manager Jurgen Klopp promising that his English Premier League-leading side will be playing to win in Portugal, according to The Independent newspaper, and have no plans to simply park the bus to protect their two-goal lead. Porto have history against them as well, never having won a European tie after losing the first leg by at least two goals, on six previous occasions. But they will be trying to reverse all of that in the match that will live stream from Portugal.

To find out how to watch a live stream of thecFC Porto vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Western European Summer Time at the 50,000-seat Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Wednesday, April 17.

Fans in thee United Kingdom will also see the kickoff at 8 p.m. British Summer Time. In Italy, Spain, and throughout Central Europe start time is 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the Azuis e Brancos vs. Reds game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Champions League quarterfinal second-leg match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, April 18.

Liverpool also faced Porto in a Champions League match last season, at the Estádio do Dragão — and win by a lopsided 5-0 tally, according to UEFA.com. But Klopp says that this game bears no relation that that contest.

“From the first kick, they will go with a clear direction. If we were 2-0 down and going into the home leg, would we think we were out? No way,” Klopp told the BBC. “That’s exactly what Porto are thinking.”

The winner of the FC Porto vs. Liverpool FC quarterfinal goes on to face FC Barcelona in the semifinal, after the Spanish champions cruised past Manchester United on Tuesday 3-0, to win their quarterfinal by a 4-0 aggregate score, according to the BBC.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool is coming to win on Wednesday. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the FC Porto vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League decisive knockout phase match stream live online from Portugal’s second-largest city, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Porto vs. Liverpool showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis at a fee of $2.99.

The good news is, there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live from Estádio do Dragão for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required by signing up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge. That way, fans can catch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of Eight second leg match stream live for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Portugal, Eleven Sports Portugal will stream the Champions League knockout game. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the match live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live streaming video with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV streams all UEFA Champions League matches live online.

In other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive listing of live streaming sources around the globe is available on the LiveSoccerTV site.