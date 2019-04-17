‘American Horror Story: 1984’: Sarah Paulson Admits She Is Unsure Of Her Return For Season 9

As yet, there is no confirmation that Sarah Paulson's screaming will be present in Season 9.

Ever since the recent announcement that Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story would be based on horror movies from the 1980s, fans have been excited by the prospect of getting to see Sarah Paulson get her scream on once more. However, it is currently unclear whether Paulson will return for the upcoming season of AHS.

According to a recent interview Paulson did with SyFy, she has been kept in the dark regarding her appearance in American Horror Story: 1984 and is currently unsure if she will make an appearance when asked about her upcoming role in AHS 1984.

“I don’t really know the answer to that,” she explained.

“I think… all I can say is I know the least about this season upcoming that I’ve known about any season. I don’t even know… Yeah, that’s all I can say.”

Paulson also admitted that, by this point in production, she usually knows more about what is going on in a season.

“Usually, I have more information at this point, and I’m bugging Ryan with questions,” she stated.

Considering how well Sarah Paulson screamed in American Horror Story: Roanoke, it seems like a shame to omit her from Season 9 of the hit series. However, her admission of not knowing much heading into the next season doesn’t necessarily mean she won’t be appearing.

FX

However, if she were to bow out of Season 9 of American Horror Story, it would mean the loss of a second main actor for the series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Evan Peters will not be appearing in AHS 1984.

“No, I’m going to sit a season out,” Peters explained.

Both Paulson and Peters have previously appeared in all eight seasons to date of American Horror Story.

The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has also referred to Sarah Paulson as his muse in the past, so it does seem unlikely that Murphy would omit Paulson from Season 9.

So far, very few details besides the original trailer showing the theme for Season 9 of American Horror Story have been released. The clip showed a woman running fearfully through a dark forest. A figure follows slowly behind, a large knife in hand.

In addition, according to Vanity Fair, previous AHS actress Emma Roberts is the only star confirmed so far for Season 9 of American Horror Story. However, it seems likely that further cast announcements will be made in the near future.

American Horror Story is expected to return to FX later in the year.