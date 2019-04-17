Brooks Nader Goes Braless Under Short Gold Dress On Instagram

Brooks Nader has been rocking some braless outfits lately, and she’s been sharing photos with her Instagram fans. Her newest post shows her perched atop a white lounge chair. She wore a long-sleeved and short dress, which was colored gold with silver sparkles throughout, and she went braless underneath. The model wore her hair down and pushed over to her left side, as she popped her left hip to accentuate her curves.

In addition, Nader went braless under a white t-shirt yesterday for a photo with a friend on set. The Instagram photo showed her sitting down in a cream chair, as she played with her hair with her left hand. Her friend was behind her in an all-black outfit and flashed the peace sign for the image.

Meanwhile, her fans are asking her about the newest issue of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. Typically, the issue would have been out by now, but this year, the outlet pushed back the launch date. Fans can expect to grab their issue as early as May 8.

Prior sneak peeks of the SI shoot revealed that Brooks sported some rather small bikinis, including a blue ensemble that barely covered her assets. She previously shared a goofy Instagram photo where she sported the bikini and stuck her tongue out playfully.

The model previously spoke with Bare Necessities about her career and her take on beauty.

“Empowerment is feeling confident and able to do whatever your heart desires. I think beauty is a feeling rather than some external thing. There’s beauty is everything. I feel my most beautiful when I’m naked.”

The fact that Nader feels most beautiful when she’s naked is probably why she is so confident in her photo shoots for SI. After all, she’s not exactly naked, but the ensembles that the models wear for the publication can be extremely revealing.

“A push-up bra is instant confidence, especially under a blazer—that’s my signature look,” Brooks also shared. “The song that always makes me feel good is ‘Happy’ by Pharrell.”

While the blazer and bra combo may be her signature look, she’s been sporting other eye-catching outfits lately. This includes a body-hugging floor-length dress in a mustard yellow color. She shared a photo of herself rocking this outfit in November 2018, and she looked very glamorous.

Finally, Brooks also noted that “I think any big editorial cover—Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Elle—says you’ve made it.”

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Brooks’ SI photos soon. In the meantime, it looks like the model is keeping everyone up to date with her daily outfits.