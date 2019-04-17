‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Kim Dickens Is Open To Madison’s Return

Many fans were devastated with the death of Madison Clark. So, could the character make a return?

With the apparent demise of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, many fans were shocked that one of the main characters had been written out of the hit zombie apocalypse series. Even still, fans have since speculated that Madison could have actually survived this event which occurred in the Season 4 mid-season finale.

It has been previously confirmed by AMC that Madison is dead. However, her death, technically, occurred off-screen as she was shown within a stadium with a massive herd of the infected. With no dead body confirmed, many fans of Fear the Walking Dead have held on to the hope that the character could make a surprise return to the TV series.

It also appears to be something that the actress who played Madison would be open to as well. In a recent interview Kim Dickens did with MovieWeb, the star talked about the role of Madison. At first, she confirmed that Madison appeared to be dead.

“As far as I know, she’s dead,” Dickens said.

However, she then went on to explain that she would be open to the prospect of a return to Fear the Walking Dead.

“We would have to sit down and talk about it, but I love the character,” Dickens explained when asked about whether she would return to the series, even if only in a cameo or flashback role.

“I would never say no, without discussing it and seeing what they were talking about.”

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Dickens also believed that there was a lot more of Madison’s story to be told, particularly with the death of her son, Nick (Frank Dillane). In Fear the Walking Dead, Madison never found out that Nick had died and Dickens feels that this could have made for wonderful character development for Madison, who had gone above and beyond in the past to help her children.

“I really feel so much of what was about that show was between mother and son and that struggle of how to really be a good parent. And there was a lot of back and forth with those characters. So, for the audience to not get to see Madison grieve that death, it hurts to not have that moment.”

While it seems unlikely that AMC will resurrect Madison’s role, as Fansided points out, if Madison were to return, not only would she find out that her son is dead, but that her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), has grown considerably as a result of the hardships she has been through. And, this would likely be a proud — and bittersweet — moment for Madison.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.