Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Furious Over Brady’s Plot

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 17, 2019, reveals that one Salem relationship will be in jeopardy, and that bad news will come down on others.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) interact more on Wednesday’s show.

During Tuesday’s episode, viewers watched as Brady set up a plan with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to ruin a special day that Chloe had planned with Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Brady then swooped in to spend time with Chloe, but his plan may be foiled before he gets to spend the quality time he’s hoping for with his former wife.

Spoilers suggest that Chloe will figure out Brady’s plan, and realize that Gabi may have been in on it. After Gabi rushed into the DiMera mansion with a fake work emergency that Stefan just had to deal with, Brady took advantage of the situation and planned an “accidental” meet up with Chloe and Holly.

However, when Chloe finds out what Brady did, she’ll be furious with him, and his over-the-top actions could cause him to lose her for good.

Meanwhile, Chloe’s other suitor, Stefan, could be starting to develop some sort of feelings for Gabi, and many fans expect the couple to hook up in the very near future.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will get some bad news. Speculation is that Ben will learn that El Fideo’s men have returned to Salem in hopes of getting their revenge on Chloe.

Ben, who works as head of security for Stefan, has been tasked with finding out if the cartel threat is gone, or if they’ll be returning in hopes of killing Chloe.

It seems that the gang will indeed come back to Salem, but it may not be Chloe who will be in the crossfire this time. Spoilers suggest that the cartel will take new prisoners this time around, possibly mistaking them for Chloe.

Either way, Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives will be setting up for some huge drama on the show at the end of the week, which could lead to one Salem resident fighting for his life following a shocking altercation.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold in Salem by watching Days of Our Lives every weekday afternoon on NBC. Fans should check their local listings for exact times.