Demi Rose Spills Out Of Sexy Cleopatra Costume In New Instagram Photos

Demi Rose excited her social media followers this week when she posted a set of sexy photos of herself from her birthday bash, and left little to the imagination in the process.

On Tuesday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share two photos of herself wearing a barely-there Cleopatra costume.

In the first photo, Demi is seen rocking a dark wig with blunt bangs, completely with a golden headpiece on top. She also sported a sexy bra top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

The model’s famous curves were on full display in the costume, which also included a robe that Demi slung off her shoulder to show some skin.

Rose popped her bare hip out through the slit in her long skirt to show off her lean legs and curvy backside in the sexy snapshot, and put her hand to her face as she looked away from the camera.

In the second photograph, Demi still flaunted her assets, covering up a bit more and striking a sexy pose. The social media sensation sported a full face of makeup for her birthday party, which included an extremely dramatic cat eye look.

The model also donned a bronzed glow, pink blush, a berry lip, and added some red polish on her nails for her 24th birthday party.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose’s actual birthday was in March, which she celebrated by heading out for a night on the town with some of her friends.

The model took to her Instagram account on her big day to reflect on the year, and reveal how thankful she was for the life she is currently living.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of one of her internet-famous bikini snaps.

Meanwhile, American fans who love Demi Rose may be seeing much more of her in the future. Sources tell The Sun that the model is reportedly considering a move across the pond from the U.K. to the U.S.A., where she and her boyfriend, Chris Martinez, will likely share a home as she furthers her career.