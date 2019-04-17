‘Game Of Thrones’: The Blue-Eyed Giant Theory

Could the Night King really be Macumber the blue-eyed giant?

HBO’s Game of Thrones is a television series that is known to reveal clues in the smallest of details. After all, Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true parentage was hinted at as far back as Season 1 and only revealed recently. But could a story told by Old Nan actually be the clue to everything?

Old Nan is known for her storytelling in Game of Thrones. When Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was lying in bed, after being pushed out of a window by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Old Nan told him scary tales from the history of Westeros in order to entertain him.

It is among one of her stories that the blue-eyed giant originates from. As Distractify points out, Robb Stark once stated to Bran that old Nan told him a story about Westeros.

“One time she told me the sky is blue because we live inside the eye of a blue-eyed giant named Macumber.”

At the time, Bran responded with, “Maybe we do.”

As viewers know, Bran later went on to become the Three-Eyed Raven, a character that can see everything that has occurred so far in Westeros.

At the time, it appeared to be a throwaway line to enhance the character of Old Nan. However, the blue-eyed giant story is also mentioned much later on by Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal). In Season 4, when Oberyn and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is discussing Joffrey’s (Jack Gleeson) death, Oberyn refers to the story once more.

“Some believe the sky is blue because we live inside the eye of a blue-eyed giant,” he said.

Game of Thrones fans immediately picked up on the fact that this old tale had now been mentioned twice in the TV series. As Thrones Life points out, it seems unlikely that the story would be mentioned more than once if it had no significance to Game of Thrones in general.

Most fans do not really believe that this story is meant to be taken literally. Instead, there is the suggestion that the story refers to the blue-eyed threat beyond the Wall.

“I don’t believe the blue-eyed giant is something that literally holds all of Westeros,” One Redditor explains on a Reddit post regarding the blue-eyed giant theory.

“I think the myth is another homage to the Night King. Season 7 had promotions focusing on blue eyes, adding some mystery to the tale and focusing on the power the Night King has.”

This Redditor also believes that Macumber is the Night King’s (Vladimir Furdik) real name.

However, as per usual with Game of Thrones theories, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of the hit epic fantasy series to find out if this theory pans out or not.

Season 2 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 2 on Sunday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.