Jasmine Sanders Rocks A Denim Bra & Psychedelic Look On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders has been keeping all of her fans well informed of her trip to the Palm Springs area. Her newest Instagram post showed her rocking a multi-colored and psychedelic look. Her fans are loving it, with over 16,650 people liking it in the past five hours. The outfit consisted of a denim bra and a high-waisted skirt. She also wore a denim jacket on top. There were bright pops of neon color on the sides of her skirt and her jacket’s sleeves. Plus, the denim bra had a reddish pink panel on the sides. The model’s hair perfectly matched her outfit, thanks to a couple of bright green and orange strands of hair. Jasmine accessorized with a pair of pink, reflective aviator sunglasses.

Sanders’ Instagram Stories revealed even more about her trip. Two videos showed her posing for paparazzi for a Moschino event. She wore a short denim miniskirt and a matching bra, along with high heels. In addition, she reposted a photo of herself in a summer-inspired outfit. Jasmine rocked a pair of neon orange biker shorts along with a white sweater. The sweater had oversized sleeves, and she also wore white sneakers. The model kept the color scheme rolling with a pair of sunglasses with white rims and smiled widely with her hair pulled back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Previously, the model spoke with Ocean Drive about what it’s really like to be a model.

“People think it can be very catty backstage, but as much as we compete trying to get different campaigns and jobs, we’re family back there. I have girls that are pushing me and telling me, ‘Hey, you got this. We all have nerves—you got this. You look beautiful. Let’s do it.'”

Jasmine also noted that she doesn’t only seek support from fellow models, but also from family too.

She recalled a time when “I texted my mom like, ‘I can’t walk in these shoes. I don’t know if I can do this.'”

https://instagram.com/golden_barbie?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=19wq9ffa4rgc0

Her mom responded simply, “You have two feet: One’s right; one’s left. You got this. You are OK.”

And over the years, the model has amassed an impressive 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She clearly keeps everyone posted on her daily life, which keeps her fans engaged. It’s hard to know what she has in store exactly, but she’ll be present at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch party in Miami. The two-day event is slated for May 10 and 11.