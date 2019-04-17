Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Abs In Tiny Pink Crop Top In NYC

Jennifer Lopez may be in chilly New York City but that has definitely not stopped her from heating the city up with some sexy looks.

The 49-year-old has been in the Big Apple, shooting her upcoming movie Hustlers, which comes out in September. In between takes, Lopez was spotted hanging out with her sister and fiance Alex Rodriguez. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the singer heading to the gym with her sister Lynda Lopez in a sexy outfit.

On top, Jennifer rocks a sexy pink crop top that shows off her enviable and toned abs and on bottom, she sports a pair of multi-colored leggings that show off her toned legs. She also sports a black coat with a fur hood as well as a pair of aviator sunglasses for the sexy but sporty look.

Over the ensemble, the actress dons a black jacket with a fur hood but it’s unbuttoned in most of the photos. Earlier in the day, the “Medicine” singer was photographed embracing fiance Alex Rodriguez. The former Yankee star looked a little more dressed up than his fiance in a navy suit and shiny brown shoes.

And though she went super casual for her outing in the Big Apple, The Inquisitr recently shared that Lopez will be awarded with a Fashion Icon award at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards later this year. CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb had nothing but good things to say about the songstress.

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments,” he gushed.

And CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg also commented on awarding Lopez with the honor that was previously given to the likes of Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp, and Rihanna.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

And in recent weeks. the singer has made headlines for not so great reasons as cheating rumors swirl around fiance Alex Rodriguez. As The Inquisitr shared, MLB star Jose Canseco went on a lengthy rant against the newly engaged couple and even accused Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife while he and J-Lo were together.

J-Lo has since spoken out against the rumors and it’s clear to see that she sees no truth in them and is standing by her man.

“It doesn’t matter, I know what the truth is. I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy,” she said in a recent interview

The couple have not yet publicly announced when they will be tying the knot.