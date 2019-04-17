Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She Blocked Kyle Richards’ Texts, Has Flushed Their Friendship Down The Toilet

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she has flushed away her fractured friendship.

Lisa Vanderpump is opening up about her fractured friendship with Kyle Richards, and she is explaining why accusations that she lied about a “dog dumping story” couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Earlier this month, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers saw Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ explosive argument play out on the Bravo reality show when Richards questioned her longtime co-star on a leaked tabloid story about co-star Dorit Kemsley’s Vanderpump Dogs puppy that ended up in a dog shelter. The fight ended with Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, booting Kyle out of the couple’s mansion with a terse, “Goodbye Kyle!”

In a lengthy entry on her Very Vanderpump blog, Lisa first expressed dismay over the fact that her hard work in getting H.Res.401 passed, a resolution she co-wrote with Congressman Alcee Hastings, was overshadowed by the Puppy Gate drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Vanderpump also blasted Richards’ statement that their costars felt she was lying about not leaking the story to Radar Online. During the blowout argument, Kyle accused Lisa of being more concerned about her image than her friendships. Vanderpump wrote that if that was the case, “the success of the resolution passing should’ve been in the press, not a negative dog dumping story that could potentially harm our Foundation.”

Lisa Vanderpump also revealed that the day after the argument, Kyle Richards sent her a birthday text, but she felt the message was insincere.

“There were no flowers, no phone call, no messages of retraction – she knew I was reticent to celebrate my birthday this year so soon after a family tragedy, I was insulted that she chose to discard our friendship as if it was insignificant. And so, I declined to ever entertain a text from her again and I pressed the BLOCK button…Problem solved. She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!”

Vanderpump also pointed to the mocking “Goodbye Kyle” videos that have been surfacing on social media as proof that Richards doesn’t value their friendship. Richards and several other RHOBH co-stars have used the #GoodbyeKyle hashtag multiple times since the argument aired.

“The fact that she clearly doesn’t mourn the loss of the friendship is evident in the ‘Goodbye Kyle’ scenarios on her social media in which she mocks my husband. I see the funny side of most things, but when a relationship is in tatters it would be challenging for me to mock the other party. Also, one should never accuse a friend without proof, end of story.”

In a post on her blog for BravoTv.com, Richards ranked her fight with Lisa Vanderpump as one of the most difficult moments she has had in nine seasons on the Bravo reality show. Richards also questioned why Lisa and her husband Ken had such a “severe” reaction when she approached them. Kyle wrote that she and Lisa could have sat down as two friends and talked things out, even if they ended up agreeing to disagree. Richards also noted that she and Lisa Vanderpump had a “real” friendship and that she always thought their friendship was worth the ups and downs it went through.

But on her Bravo blog last month, Lisa Vanderpump made it clear that her once close friendship with Kyle Richards is “finished.” Indeed, it’s actually flushed away.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.