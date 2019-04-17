‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Where Is Jon Snow’s Direwolf?

Some fans are concerned that Daenerys turned Ghost into her stunning white coat.

Many fo the direwolves that were handed out to the Stark children in Season 1 of HBO’s Game of Thrones have died. Of the six direwolf puppies, only Arya’s (Maisie Williams) and Jon’s (Kit Harington) survive. Arya’s wolf, Nymeria, is currently living in the wilds of Westeros. Jon’s wolf, Ghost, is supposed to be by his side. But, where is Ghost?

The last time Ghost was seen was in Season 6, according to Heavy. Ghost appeared at Jon’s side after he was resurrected by Melisandre (Carice van Houten). Since then, only vocal references to the direwolf have been included in Game of Thrones.

Ghost has reportedly filmed scenes or was planned to appear in certain scenes, but these scenes were either cut or removed. One scene that was filmed was cut, according to Bustle. This scene was to be included in Season 7 as Jon bid his direwolf farewell on his way to Dragonstone. Ghost was also set to appear in the Battle of the Bastards episode but was cut in favor of showing Wun-Wun, the giant.

Considering that Episode 1 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones showed Jon getting his first solo ride on one of Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) dragons, it stands to reason he would also try to impress her by introducing her to his direwolf. However, so far, that has not eventuated.

For those that are concerned that Ghost might not appear at all in the final season of Game of Thrones, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ghost is set to return in Season 8.

“Oh, you’ll see him again,” VFX supervisor, Joe Bauer, told The Huffington Post. when asked about the potential of fans seeing Ghost again.

In fact, Bauer went on to reveal that Ghost “has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8.”

As yet, Ghost has not appeared in Episode 1 of Season 8 of Game of Thornes. And, with only five episodes remaining, fans are starting to get concerned again.

In fact, some fans are concerned, considering how grim the show can be at times, that Ghost has already returned — as Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) coat, according to Comic Book.

@HBO where is Ghost? We were assured we would see Direwolves and that Ghost would be there, yet all we get is Daenerys walking around in several different white fur coats. This is suspicious pic.twitter.com/vkzCGdC2P6 — Lori Bloomer (@bloomer_lori) April 15, 2019

As seen in the Season 8 premiere for Game of Thrones, Daenerys is wearing a rather attractive white coat. Some fans are speculating — albeit jokingly — that the fur used in the coat could be Ghost’s. It doesn’t seem very likely that Daenerys would use the fur of Jon’s direwolf for a coat, especially not now that they have formed such a bond.

Of course, fans will just have to tune into further episodes of Game of Thrones to find out when — or if — Ghost makes an appearance.

Season 2 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 2 on Sunday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.