Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Bikini Top On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio rocked amazing outfits during Coachella last weekend. Her newest Instagram post shows her posing in a tiny black bandeau bikini top. She paired it with black shorts and a purse that tied around her belt loop. She also wore a flowing, knit coverup and black boots. The model also sported multiple necklaces, along with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The first photo in the series was of Alessandra facing the camera, as she appeared to be walking. She pursed her lips for a slight pout. A second photo showed her posing alongside a friend, as she raised her arms and popped her left foot. Her friend, Inge Fonteyne, rocked an all-black ensemble save for her white Nike shoes. The final photo was of Ambrosio leaning against a giant black SUV. She popped her left hip and placed her right fist on it. She leaned onto the car with her left hand.

Ambrosio seems to have had a great time at the festival, as she shared tons of other photos from the weekend. Her second-newest Instagram post shows her walking in a white romper with flowing sleeves. Underneath, the model sported a mustard-yellow swimsuit. It had a cutout in the center of her chest, and had ties with silver accents.

But that’s not all, as Alessandra also shared a ton of Instagram Stories. She shared a group photo that she took in front of the iconic ferris wheel at Coachella, along with a photo of her holding a giant birthday cake. She sported the same white romper outfit in the ferris wheel photo, and struck a pose with her left arm in the air.

The model often shares posts with her friends, and it’s no surprise considering what she told Lascana in a prior interview.

“Friendships are very important. I don’t think we could live in this world without friends. I feel so blessed because I have friends all over the world because I get to travel with my job all over the world and different places. So wherever I go, I have a great friend, somebody that I can share life with and to me they make me more confident and happier.”

Ambrosio also reflected on her life, and how “In my mid-twenties I was very spontaneous, but still I was working a lot and building my career but I always had the dream of becoming a mom and having kids.”

She now has two kids named Noah and Anja, and they sometimes make an appearance on Alessandra’s social media feed.