WWE News: Full Recap Of All Superstar Shake-Up Moves After Tonight’s ‘SmackDown’ – ‘Raw’ And NXT Stars Switch

After the second night of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, a whole lot of moves have been made.

After the first night of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up, there were a lot of big names who are now members of the Monday Night Raw roster. For instance, the main event saw AJ Styles head on over to the red brand along with a number of others as reported by The Inquisitr. Vince McMahon already said that he would announce the biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live, but who else went to Tuesday nights?

The official website of WWE recapped all of the action from SmackDown Live, but things didn’t quite kick off with the same intensity as on Raw. That was the official start of this year’s Superstar Shake-Up and it brought out The Miz to cause a lot of havoc for Shane McMahon.

On Tuesday night, The New Day started things off by temporarily inducting Kevin Owens as an honorary member for the evening. Together, the trio will face off against Cesaro, Rusev, and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the night, but fans really want to see what new names will arrive on Team Blue.

The first move of the evening was truly a big one as WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor had arrived on SmackDown Live. His first course of action was a thrilling match with Ali which ended with Balor picking up a hard-fought victory.

A bit of time passed before any other moves were made, and then, WWE decided to open up the flood gates. First of all, Ember Moon joined the women’s division on SmackDown Live and immediately afterward, so did Bayley from Raw.

Right after that, Kairi Sane moved up from NXT and it was time for a swashbuckling adventure on Tuesday nights.

Lars Sullivan had supposedly joined the roster of Monday Night Raw last night, but WWE is saying he is now a member of SmackDown Live. It’s kind of hard to keep up with “The Freak,” but he appears to be a part of the blue brand.

After all of those different superstars joined the women’s division, Buddy Murphy was announced as leaving 205 Live and heading to SmackDown Live.

Here is the final list of Superstar Shake-Up moves for those arriving on SmackDown Live:

Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Champion

Ember Moon

Bayley

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Buddy Murphy

Elias

Roman Reigns

Near the end of the show, Vince McMahon went out to the ring to announce the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history and it was none other than…Elias? Yes, the drifter from Monday Night Raw had made his way over to the blue brand and would bring his performances to Tuesday nights.

Still, that didn’t end up being the really big announcement that McMahon had planned.

Yes, the televised portion of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up ended with Roman Reigns being moved over to SmackDown Live. This is indeed a huge departure from Monday Night Raw, but more moves are always possible in the coming days.