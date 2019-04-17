Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Her Slender Body In Very Skimpy Bikini, Prompting Fans To Wonder Why She Lost Weight

Unlike most other celebs, Chantel Jeffries isn’t just having the time of her life at the Coachella music festival, as she is also playing her music at the famous event. Over the weekend and during this week, the DJ has been taking to her Instagram page to share snapshots of herself in a myriad of outfits as she works and plays in Indio, California, some of which drew comments regarding her apparent weight loss.

One of her most recent posts shows the 26-year-old DJ, singer, and model donning a revealing orange two-piece bikini consisting of straight-cut top with two thin straps that go over Jeffries’ shoulders, helping accentuate her busty figure. Despite featuring a straight-cut front part, the top has a string back, which reveals a portion of her side chest along the way. She teamed it with a matching bottom that sits high on her frame, drawing attention to her very slender midsection and long legs.

Jeffries is leaning against a glass door outside what looks like a living room as she stands with one leg propped forward in a pose that further accentuates her slender but curvy figure. She is wearing bright yellow nails and colorful wristband to complete her playful, festival-ready look. Also visible in the photo is a tattoo of a compass rose on her left ribcage.

The model and DJ is wearing her raven hair in a middle part and down as it falls onto her shoulders and back. She appears to be wearing just a touch of makeup on her eyes and a little bronzer to help accentuate her gorgeous cheekbones, but otherwise kept her face very neutral and natural.

The post, which Jeffries shared with her 4.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 440,000 likes and over 1,600 comments within a couple of days of having been posted. While many users of the social media platform who are fans of the DJ took to the comments section to praise her beauty, the majority of them asked why she has lost so much weight if she was pretty and healthy before.

“Omg why u let urself get so skinny girl. U were fine before. U looked healthy and glowing now kinda sickly,” one user asked.

“Damn your thickness is gone just like that huh,” another one added, echoing the sentiment.

In addition to her music career, Jeffries has also made headlines in the past as the woman who was in the car with Justin Bieber when he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2014, as The Daily Mail reported at the time.