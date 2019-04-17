Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At Camille Grammer, Says She’s Still ‘Hurt’ By Attacks On Her Appearance On ‘RHOBH’

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star blasts her co-stars for their 'mean girl' behavior.

Lisa Vanderpump may have thanked Camille Grammer for her apology last week, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star may not have accepted her Bravo castmate’s mea culpa. The SUR owner posted a lengthy blog in which she addressed Grammer’s attacks on her appearance in an RHOBH episode that aired last week.

During a night out with the RHOBH ladies — minus Vanderpump — Grammer talked smack about the SUR owner after downing a cucumber martini.

“I’m an ex-dental assistant,” Camille said to co-stars Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Denise Richards. “So I’m really funny about teeth, for real! Oh, God, before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone… I had such an issue with the gums! I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps! Your gum line is receding!’ But now, they look great. At least you can stand her breath!”

Camille Grammer quickly realized she was in trouble for the on-camera trash talk and immediately issued an apology to Lisa on Twitter after the embarrassing episode aired. Lisa Vanderpump tweeted, “Thank you for ur apology,” but noted that Camille must be trying to be inducted into the RHOBH Mean Girls.

But on her Very Vanderpump blog, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that one week later, the insults still sting.

Vanderpump explained that she has not been watching this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and that she was “totally unaware” that Camille had “spewed such garbage and salivated” over her absence from the group until she was filled in by Bravo host Andy Cohen. Lisa also claimed that Camille admitted the dental story was fabricated.

“She apparently had confided in one of my close friends, prior to this being aired, as we celebrated in Vegas, that she had regret in manufacturing BS at my expense.”

Lisa Vanderpump went on to say that there is a responsibility when reality TV cameras are rolling and she slammed her estranged co-stars’ disregard for her feelings. The Vanderpump Rules star wrote that “to conjure up vitriolic statements about a person” with no regard for their feelings is “abhorrent.”

“They have denigrated my reputation, by accusing me of lying, but to now attack my physical appearance, takes it to another level,” Vanderpump wrote.

Lisa Vanderpump also made it clear that while Camille Grammer tried to play the whole thing off as a joke amid this RHOBH season’s Puppy Gate scandal, she is still not laughing about it.

“Of course, on social media, she apologized, claiming it was a ‘joke,’ she said she tried to bring ‘levity’ to a situation, but the hurt still lingers… Are there no boundaries?

Vanderpump, who did not attend Camille Grammer’s wedding shower last fall well before she knew about the bride-to-be’s mean girl talk, also wrote that while she would have been there for Camille’s special day if she could have, she now feels differently after finding out about the insults that were hurled behind her back.

“After the caustic remarks I have been informed of last week, it seems to have appeased my guilt,” Vanderpump wrote.

It is unclear if Camille Grammer spoke to Lisa Vanderpump ahead of the episode that featured her tipsy talk, but Grammer was the only one of the current cast members on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that was invited to the opening of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas in late March.

Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump have bonded over the past year as they faced the devastating losses of Lisa’s brother and Camille’s assistant of 22 years, but this incident could put a permanent damper on their friendship.

You can see Camille Grammer’s martini-infused monologue in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills clip below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.