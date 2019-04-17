Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Has Been Leaked Online

The footage is believed to be 'spoiler heavy.'

Are you currently anxiously awaiting Marvel’s upcoming movie, Avengers: Endgame? Do you want to avoid any spoilers until you are sitting in the theater? Then, it’s time to leave the internet temporarily until the movie premieres on April 24.

According to CNBC News, footage from the latest Marvel movie has been leaked via a currently unknown source and is making the rounds of many social media sites on the internet. It is believed that the person who leaked it had “clearance to view the footage.”

To those who have viewed the leaked footage online, it is considered to be “spoiler heavy.”

Already, the footage has been used to create “screenshots, gifs, short clips, and detailed posts” that are currently circulating online. As a result of this, the advice has been given that people wishing to view Avengers: Endgame on the big screen and without spoilers should be careful while online in the lead up to the premiere date — or avoid social media altogether. Something that, in this day and age, can be pretty hard.

CNBC News have asked Disney for a comment regarding the leak. However, they have not yet publicly responded. Marvel Studios did release a message via their official Twitter account and using the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame, though. The message speaks out regarding spoilers for those who see the movie and then speak about it afterward but the message has been posted in a timely manner that has many fans wondering if it is actually directed at the leaked footage of Avengers: Endgame.

“When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you,” the message reads.

While the leaked footage is not something Disney will have wanted, some see it as a way to loosen up a little and respond in a “smart way” regarding the leak.

“I think these are opportunities for companies to show their character in a way that maybe the public isn’t used to seeing,” said Dan Hill, CEO of Hill Impact, which is a marketing, lobbying, and PR firm.

“It’s an opportunity for Disney, which tends to be very buttoned up, to have some fun.”

He even suggested that Disney could respond by leaking bloopers or previously deleted scenes from other Marvel movies as a way to use the leak to their own advantage.

While this may be considered a disaster by Marvel, experts are suggesting that people will still be attending the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in drives, regardless of whether they have viewed the leaked footage or not.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits theaters from April 24.