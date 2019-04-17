Snoop Dogg And T.I. Call For Laura Ingraham’s Firing Over Nipsey Hussle Comments

Ingraham's mocking comments have prompted rappers and other musicians on social media to demand that she be fired.

T.I., Snoop Dogg, The Game, and R&B artist Tank are pushing for the firing of Fox News host Laura Ingraham due to her controversial on-air comments about late rapper Nipsey Hussle, reports Variety.

Ingraham directed her ire towards the 2016 song “FDT,” by YG featuring Hussle on an episode of The Ingraham Angle Friday. The song contains the lyric, “F*** Donald Trump.”

“Okay, that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham said.

“The chorus that goes on and on, is that related to lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African Americans?”

After the segment aired, Tank shared an Instagram post that read, “Fire Laura Ingraham,” and prompted other musicians to call for her removal from the program.

Rapper The Game wrote his own emotionally-charged post defending Hussle and his legacy against Ingraham’s comments.

“So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful c*** by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice.”

Snoop Dogg, left a comment on the Game’s post, saying, “I’m in.”

Ingraham’s contentious opinions have led to public outcry in the past. Last year, Ingraham remarked that Parkland survivor David Hogg had complained about being rejected by four colleges. The TV personality apologized the next day, but still faced an exodus of advertisers from her show, such as Hulu, Johnson & Johnson and Expedia. She has also slammed NBA player LeBron James for criticizing President Donald Trump, saying that he should “shut up and dribble.”

Rapper T.I. also commented on Instagram, calling the comments “disgusting.” He added that she and Trump were “vile and despicable,” and said the commentary did not surprise him, considering its origins at Fox News.

According to the LA Times,“FDT” was a collaboration between YG and Hussle, released when Donald Trump ran as a candidate for President. YG performed the song at Coachella on Sunday and brought out a Trump impersonator before beginning the song.

Hussle had given YG credit for coming up with the song’s concept while noting that both rappers had worked on the track.

He said previously that Trump’s comments about Mexicans and immigration pushed him to work on the song. He mentioned living alongside Mexicans in L.A. and receiving their support at concerts as contributing to his desire to speak out in solidarity.