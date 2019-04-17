Instagram Outlines ‘Irony’ Of Khloe Kardashian’s Baby, True, Says Daddy Is ‘Full Of Lies’

Discovering some "home truths," so it would seem.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t exactly have it easy right now.

April 16 seems to be making things even tougher. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday. True Thompson’s bash was lavish, balloon-filled, and apparently the springboard for a new debate.

Fans are now discussing the nature of True’s name. Khloe’s daughter was named after Kris Jenner’s grandfather and father – both had True as either a first or middle name, per The Independent. Fans are throwing shade at one specific man, though. Namely, Khloe’s baby daddy and now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. One fan got the conversation going.

“@_jonathangrey I just find it so ironic that her name is true and her daddy is full of lies”

The comment was followed by laughing and crying emojis and a somewhat punny response.

“@iamkarenny he should be called Lie Thompson, wat do you think”

“Liar” allegations have been made by Khloe. They weren’t towards Tristan, though. As The Sun reports, Khloe’s now-deleted tweet in the wake of the Jordyn Woods scandal saw her lash out at the model – Woods admitted to “kissing” Thompson during her tell-all Red Table Talk interview. Negativity towards Woods appears to have placated since February. While Woods does not appear fully welcome in the Kardashian household, Khloe has since stated that Jordyn is “not to be blamed,” per People.

At 34, Khloe now appears to be embracing her role as a single mother. She has bravely taken to paparazzi-filled streets with True in her arms. Tristan has been fully erased from Khloe’s Instagram. That said, Cosmopolitan‘s April 16 coverage of True’s birthday party states that Khloe “relied” on her daughter as a “security blanket.”

Social media, in general, has proven tricky for Khloe of late. Following global uproar and slamming from The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, Khloe removed her controversial Flat Tummy Co Instagram post. Weeks later, Khloe’s Diana Ross-inspired outfit (seen above) resulted in accusations of “cultural appropriation.” Fans dubbing Khloe a “modern blackface” made The Inquisitr‘s headlines on April 10. Khloe does not appear to have responded to social media’s activity – neither for the “blackface” comments nor the trolls taking a swipe at her daughter’s name.

True is Khloe’s only child. The entire pregnancy and delivery were broadcast on Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Likewise, Khloe receiving the news that Tristan had cheated on her just days before she was due. The Daily Mail‘s footage forming Tristan’s first round of cheating headlines is now over a year old.

Over a year later, fans are finally pointing out the potential irony to True’s name. Sadly, at both Khloe and True’s expense.