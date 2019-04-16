Melania Trump, Karen Pence Say They’re Ready To Serve Four More Years

First Lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence said they were ready to serve another four years at the White House if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

“I love what I do,” Trump said Monday during a question-and answer session with students at Albritton Middle School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, The Associated Press reported. The women toured the facility and met with the children as part of a campaign that Pence initiated last year with the goal of helping military families — especially military spouses.

When one student asked them if they wanted to continue their current jobs for a second term, they said they did.

“I think our husbands are doing (a) fantastic job and I will support my husband if he decided to run again,” Trump said. “And yes, it’s a privilege, a great honor to serve and I will be here.”

Pence said it was a “privilege and honor to be able to go on this journey, and it would be a privilege to continue as well.”

When asked about how their positions as wives of the president and vice president had changed their lives, Trump mentioned that while she had to move from New York to Washington, D.C., and take on different responsibilities, she would not change it for anything,

“I love what I do… I will always shine a light on children and (the) next generation.”

Pence said that a major change she had to get used to was the fact that neither she nor her husband drives anywhere anymore.

“Somebody takes us everywhere,” she told the students.

The women visited the installation as part of a campaign to help military spouses get support and services they need.

Melania Trump says she’s ready to serve another four years as first lady if her husband is re-elected. Would you vote for Donald Trump again?https://t.co/oklHequ9aI — WWAY News (@WWAY) April 16, 2019

Both women have an interest in the military and military families. The Pence’s only son, Michael Pence, currently serves as a Marine.

Last week, the first and second ladies toured the Fort Bragg facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which is home of the Airborne and Army Special Operations, according to The AP. Along with visiting with middle school students, they reportedly learned how elite special operators are selected and trained.

In a statement, Trump said she was looking forward to learning more about the work that men and women in uniform perform every day.

“I am also eager to meet with their children and spouses who sacrifice in ways large and small so that the American people are safe,” she said.