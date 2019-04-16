Bianca Ghezzi Is Completely Naked On Instagram

Baring all comes easily to Italian model, Bianca Ghezzi.

On April 16, the social media sensation took to Instagram for a cheeky morning snap. Wearing nothing but a large wristwatch, Bianca is just about covered by a white and beige towel – careful positioning is protecting this girl’s modesty (but not much else).

Bianca appears to be in her home. Behind her, an open window shows background greenery. There’s no denying who forms the picture’s foreground, though. Shot from the hip up, Bianca is full-frontal, fully nude, and proving very popular as a result. Ghezzi’s simple caption wishes her 500,000 followers a “good morning.” While most fan comments throw the greeting back, some elaborate further emotions. @west_coast_skies had thoughts on how highly Bianca’s beauty ranks overall.

“You’re definitely the prettiest women [sic] on Instagram.”

Another fan simply called Bianca a “terminator.”

Sunny mornings are likely a fresh experience for Bianca. It’s been less than a month since The Inquisitr reported this model leaving her homeland of Italy for Los Angeles. A fully nude Instagram post came to celebrate the move. For a city that’s dominated with buxom blonde models though, this girl is likely to fit right in. Bianca is blonde, beautiful, and definitely boasting the assets that West Coast girls are known for.

Since moving to LA, Bianca does appear to have been embracing the local lifestyle. A recent Instagram update showed Bianca donning a thong bikini on the beach. She called it her “first smiling Instagram photo.” Those less familiar with Ghezzi may not be aware that sultry facial expressions are this girl’s trademark. Clearly, though, the beachy sunshine is giving Bianca a boost on the mood front.

With cleavage comes popularity. Just yesterday, Bianca was captioning her swimwear shot with anticipation – she was “almost” at half a million followers. A lot can happen overnight. Bianca has now reached the half-million mark.

A healthy Instagram following may up the morale, but it brings something else. Endorsement potential is now directly linked to social media following. For Ghezzi, that means being a spokesperson for CBD brand, Ignite. Bianca is frequently seen donning the company’s itsy-bitsy bikinis. Somehow, this seems more lucrative than having the model hold the product itself.

Of course, for many fans, three models are better than one. Bianca’s trio post with two fellow models might have been promoting Ignite, but it was likely igniting something else in her fans.

For today though, it’s just morning vibes, good wishes, and the ever-popular nudity.