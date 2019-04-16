‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Said Backlash From The Show Made Her Have Suicidal Thoughts

As the final season of Game of Thrones begins, Sophie Turner is opening up about the effects the show has made on her mental health.

E! News reports that the British star spoke to Dr. Phil on his podcast, Phil in the Blank. During her interview, Turner, 23, said the show began to hurt her mentally after it began to gain momentum. The actress credited most of her mental health decline on what fans of the show would say about her body.

“I would just believe it. I would say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.’ I would just believe it,” Turner explained on the podcast. “I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious.”

The actress also stated that she eventually began to battle with depression. She reportedly said during the interview that she lacked the desire to get out of bed or hang out with her friends. Turner also said that she would “cry and cry” over the idea of getting dressed and going outside for the day. Eventually, Turner admits that suicide became a thought for the young star as her depression began to worsen.

“It’s weird. I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger. I don’t know why though,” the Game of Thrones star explains.

The X-Men star explains that her thoughts of suicide were more of a “fascination” than something she would actually follow through. Turner said she eventually saw an improvement in her mental health. She credits therapy and treatment for the shift in her depressive thoughts and feelings. She also stated she would be taking a break from the acting world once the HBO hit show finishes its final season.

In addition to her decision to go to therapy, Turner also credits her fiance Joe Jonas for helping her with her overall mental health. While the two haven’t confirmed their wedding date, People reports that Jonas confirmed the pair will wed in France, which will reportedly require Coors Light during the festivities. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jonas even helped to ring Turner’s show’s final season premiere by dressing like his bride-to-be’s iconic character Sansa Stark on Instagram. Jonas reportedly received feedback from multiple celebs, including his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, Julianne Hough, Ciara, Adam Lambert, and Turner’s GoT co-star Maisie Williams.

