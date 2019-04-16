Olivia Culpo Goes Braless & Exposes Her Chest In New Instagram Pic

Olivia Culpo sported tons of amazing Coachella outfits, and has been sharing photos of them with her Instagram fans. Her newest post is no exception, as she shared a photo of her and friend, Danielle Bernstein, from backstage during a show. Olivia wore a black tank top with a t-shirt cut, except the sides were left exposed. She also went braless, which meant that her chest was exposed for the shots. Her hair was slicked back in a ton bun and one long braid, and her makeup looked chic with pink lipstick, blush and a hint of color for her eyeshadow. Danielle, on the other hand, wore a racerback-style tank top with tie-dye colors. She wore her hair down with a middle part, along with sunglasses that were pushed down her nose.

There were two photos in the series, with both of them being fairly similar. Olivia threw her head back slightly and smiled with her lips open in the second photo, however. The first photo showed her merely smiling with her lips closed.

But that’s not all, as Culpo shared that her “Get Unready” video that she shot for Harper’s Bazaar is now published via her Instagram Stories. In the YouTube video, Olivia revealed her nighttime skincare routine, which includes several products. From Neutrogena face wipes, coconut oil to enzyme cleansers, the model talks fans through why she uses each product.

In addition, the model took a photo of bright red boots that she presumably recently purchased. A Nodaleto bag was visible in the backdrop, revealing the brand of the shoes. She also shared that her violin strings had broken through her Stories.

She clearly has a lot going on, both personally and in her professional life. The ever-busy model previously spoke with L’Officiel about how she manages to keep it all together.

“It all boils down to mind over matter; taking it one day at a time and not letting myself get so overwhelmed. It’s important not to waste time worrying about things that haven’t happened yet. I also find that exercise, meditation, and taking breaks every once in a while are really helpful.”

And when it comes to beauty, Culpo noted, “I wish that I knew about subtlety when I was younger. I used to wear false eyelashes with bright red lipstick – totally over-the-top. But I’ve since realised that less is more; I look better when I adopt a more natural look.”