Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Rocks Teeny Bikini In Latest Instagram Snap

Canadian model Danielle Knudson is one of many familiar faces who embraced the Coachella festival in California this past weekend. Knudson shared quite a few updates via social media during the initial days of the event and now as she packs up to head out of town for a few days she’s sharing a couple of additional sexy shots.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, Knudson shared a short video clip showing her in a gorgeous bikini over the weekend and this short glimpse was quite popular with her followers. Naturally, Danielle looks stunning in the suit and on Tuesday afternoon she shared a couple of additional shots featuring the same bikini.

The Canadian model’s Instagram post showed Knudson in the Montce bikini set that included their bone-colored crochet corset bikini top and the matching raw edge nu-micro bottoms. In these newest shots, Danielle is flaunting her figure while posing on a stone pool and she is arching her back as she shows off her insane abs.

Danielle is smiling as she poses, her arms stretched over her head and her legs bent to show off all of her best angles. As much as fans loved the first pose, the second was even more of a showstopper. Knudson was in the same spot by the pool in nearly the same pose, but she had her arms stretched out high over her head and her toes pointed to show off her lean, stunning physique and sultry curves.

Another Instagram post showcasing Knudson’s Coachella weekend was shared on Monday and showed her embracing the festival itself. She was wearing short denim shorts and a t-shirt rolled up to rest just under her breasts. The Guess lingerie model looked amazing and this outfit was perfect for showing off her taut abs and long legs.

Danielle was again wearing sunglasses and had her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail and it was clear she was having a blast. As much fun as this weekend of Coachella was, Knudson shared on Tuesday via her Instagram Stories that she was busy packing, attending meetings, and boarding an airplane.

Knudson explained that after her meetings she was flying home to Canada where she would spend Easter with her family. Danielle clearly had a fantastic time embracing Coachella this past weekend, but she is definitely excited about having some downtime with family back home in Canada as well.

Danielle Knudson’s fans loved these latest Instagram posts, commenting that she looked magnificent, amazing, and beautiful. The Canadian Guess lingerie model has been keeping busy with some great gigs in recent weeks and her social media followers can’t wait to see what she rocks next.