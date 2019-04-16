‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 14 Is Going To Be ‘Great,’ Reveals Andy Cohen

What is Tamra Judge saying about the upcoming episodes?

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is currently filming Season 14 and according to the Real Housewives creator, Andy Cohen, it’s going to be “great.”

On April 16, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in which Cohen was seen responding to a fan who questioned him about the upcoming episodes of the season.

“How’s OC S14 going?!” the fan asked.

“GREAT,” Cohen replied, in all caps.

Cast member Tamra Judge also offered up a prediction about the upcoming season and told fans on Instagram that she bets “it will be the best season yet.”

As fans have seen over the past couple of months, a number of videos and photos from production on the new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County have been social media, including a video of Judge and her co-star, Shannon Beador, that turned up on Instagram over the weekend.

While Bravo TV has not yet officially confirmed who will be featured on the 14th season of the show, all of the Season 13 cast members have been spotted filming and are all expected to maintain their full-time roles on the show. In addition, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is expected to be featured in a full-time role for the first time.

In February, Radar Online shared a report regarding Windham-Burke’s alleged addition to the show.

“It’s too soon to tell, but Braunwyn seems to have adapted to the other girls pretty quickly,” an insider said.

“It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing.”

As for the reports that Windham-Burke, a married mother of seven, was brought to The Real Housewives of Orange County to replace longtime star Vicki Gunvalson, the insider said that wasn’t the case and revealed she’s actually been a potential addition for some time.

“Vicki wasn’t replaced by Braunwyn! She was eyed to join the cast even before all this stuff went down with Vicki,” the source explained.

Also in the Radar Online report, it was noted that Gunvalson was highly upset about her rumored demotion from the show. After all, Gunvalson is the only remaining full-time cast member of the show and moving forward with the series in a part-time role reportedly didn’t feel good to her. That said, Bravo TV has not yet confirmed that she was actually demoted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime this summer.