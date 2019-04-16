Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Reveals How She Stays In Shape For The Runway

Barbara Palvin tends to keep up with a healthy diet, but she isn’t afraid to dig into some Shake Shack either. The new Victoria’s Secret model dished on her eating habits at the launch of the brand’s new bra collection, Incredible by Victoria’s Secret, at the 5th Avenue store in New York City on Tuesday. Palvin told Hollywood Life that she cooks meals for herself frequently and has a personal trainer to help keep her in shape.

“I never actually prepared to be an Angel, but instead I actually took time and worked on myself. I always say, ‘If you don’t love yourself, how do you expect other people to love you?’ So I took that as some motivation for myself to work on my body and my mentality,” the 25-year-old Hungarian model explained.

To keep herself runway ready, Palvin revealed that she does “whatever” her personal trainer tells her to do, in addition to preparing her own tasty but healthy foods.

She elaborated on her meals a bit, noting that she often makes overnight oats for breakfast, followed by baked chicken and vegetables like cauliflower or broccoli for lunch.

“I always make sure I have meat and vegetables or fish and vegetables,” Palvin said.

For dinner, the model said that she will either eat something light or a jar of ice cream, but “it depends.”

Palvin is sure to treat herself to some unhealthier foods as well. She revealed that she chowed down on a Shake Shack burger following her walk down the Victoria’s Secret runway last year to celebrate with her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse. Additionally, when she first heard the news that she would become the newest face of the brand, her parents took her to a “special dinner.”

Victoria’s Secret officially announced Palvin as the newest Angel on March 14, 2019, but the model had previously walked in the 2012 and 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, according to Fashionista. She has been working as an IMG-represented model for years, having appeared in Vogue fashion shoots, Giorgio Armani ad campaigns, and Prada runway shows.

Palvin explained to HL that she was never “worried” about becoming an Angel.

“I’m not worried about anything. I’m just happy to represent a brand that empowers women on a global scale,” she said. “All of the Angels are individually amazing, and now that I actually am one, I see how much work and effort they put in to be here, and it’s really amazing.”