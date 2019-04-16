Jennifer Lopez To Be Honored With 2019 Fashion Icon Award

According to Music News, superstar Jennifer Lopez is to be named a Fashion Icon at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards later this year.

The “On The Floor” hitmaker will collect her latest style accolade on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments,” CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg added.

“Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

Previous recipients of the award include Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp, and Rihanna.

J.Lo was recently announced to cast in the upcoming movie Hustlers to play the role of Ramona. On Instagram, Lopez revealed the film will be released on September 13 this year. Other cast members include the likes of Keke Palmer, Usher, and Cardi B. Jennifer is a producer for the movie as well as Will Ferrell.

Jennifer’s latest single featuring rapper French Montana is titled “Medicine.” On Spotify, the song has already been streamed over 2.8 million times. On April 7, the music video was released which The Inquisitr previously announced. Already achieving 12.4 million views, it comes as no surprise as Lopez sports many iconic looks. There seems to be a theme with the colors white and silver throughout, from the clothing, lighting, and props.

J.Lo is seen in some parts riding a carousel, looking fierce in a cowgirl hat. In another scene, she is rocking a wedding-style dress with jeweled gloves and her hair styled like a cone. Recently, The Inquisitr reported the eye-catching artwork for the single, where she is wearing a jeweled headpiece which covers her whole head and three-quarters of her face. The headpiece itself is a sculpture of faces that go around her head. This iconic image comes to life in the video where you can see her full outfit — a skimpy dress that shows off her most famous asset, her booty. She is wearing a pair of boots that match everything. Meanwhile, French Montana looks great in an all-white suit looking smart.

This is Lopez’s first single release since “Limitless” last year, her song for the Second Act movie. It is her first release under Hitco Entertainment and her first release of 2019.

Jennifer’s breakthrough movie, Selena, put her on the map. Since then, she has starred in hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid In Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

She has released five albums to achieve platinum status — On The 6, J.Lo, J to tha L-O! The Remixes, This Is Me… Then, and Rebirth.

On Instagram, Jennifer has over 91.5 million followers.