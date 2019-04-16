Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Are Still Together, Even Though He Once Thought She Was ‘Awful’

Beau wasn't impressed... at first!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are currently going strong but it wasn’t long ago that Clark felt the Vanderpump Rules cast member was “awful.”

During a new interview with The New York Times, Schroeder said that her boyfriend of over a year thought she was “awful” when they first met, “but in a really good television way.”

“It blows my mind when people are like, ‘Stassi’s the villain.’ Please tell me what I’ve done to get that label,” she said, according to an April 14 report from Us Weekly magazine.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Schroeder has been featured on the series since Season 1 and at the time the series began, many labeled her as the villain of the series. Now, years later, she and her longtime best friends, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, have become known as the “Witches of WeHo.”

“As a joke sometimes when she’s bratty, I’m like, ‘OK, you’re being Season 1 Stassi right now,'” Clark joined to The Times.

Schroeder and Clark’s romance was first confirmed in February 2018, when Schroeder shared the first series of photos of herself and Clark as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. A short time later, Schroeder said she was the happiest when she was spending time with Clark or her dogs.

Schroeder also spoke about her relationship with Clark during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year, telling the host that she was planning to share her future with Clark.

While a number of Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars have said that she and Clark will likely be the next couple to get engaged, Schroeder isn’t set on walking down the aisle before having kids and recently said she may get pregnant with her and Clark’s first child before getting married.

During an appearance on Make Speidi Famous Again, the podcast series of The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Schroeder said that since she’s turned 30, she’s had babies on the brain.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” Schroeder said, according to a report shared by Page Six.

“I’m really excited to be a mom,” the reality star added.

