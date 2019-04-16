Isabeli Fontana Gets Sultry In Red Bikini On Instagram

Isabeli Fontana is looking as great as ever in her recent social media posts. She’s been in Israel for several days, and one of her newest Instagram post shows her looking sultry in a red bikini at the beach. She posed facing the camera, and closed her eyes as she grabbed her upper thigh with her left hand and placed her right hand on her head. The model kept her eyes closed, while her lips were slightly parted. It was geo-tagged in Mikhmoret.

Since then, Fontana has shared another Instagram photo from the beach. This time, she wore a black one-piece swimsuit and posed on top of a rocky terrain. The ocean was visible in the backdrop, as she lay on her knees and leaned forward. Her forehead touched the rock, and she placed her elbow by her back. The model admitted that although it might sound “weird,” she was feeling an energy from the rocks.

Prior to the beach pics, Isabeli enjoyed the flora and fauna of the area. In one Instagram post, she took a selfie while surrounded by yellow flowers. Her hair was either wet or had styling gel in it, and it was combed straight back. She wore a red sweater, along with shimmer eyeshadow.

The model previously spoke with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about her early years of modeling. Like many very successful models, her career began at a very young age.

“I couldn’t do any girly feminine stuff like make-up. I was into skateboarding and hanging out with my two brothers. So on this [manners] course I learned how to walk and then I entered a modelling contest in 1996 in São Paulo and I came third. I couldn’t believe it when they said my name, the other girls literally had to push me forward.”

But with that being said, it’s not like she was thrust into the industry on her own.

Isabeli explained, “My mom and dad always supported me, too. Even though I left home at 15, my mom travelled with me until I was 18.”

And these days, Fontana continues to model and share her life with over 1.2 million Instagram fans. Her recent achievements include landing a cover page for Numero Magazine, Savoir Flair, and shooting a video for Vogue. For the Vogue shoot, Isabeli rocked an all-gold outfit complete with a dazzling headdress. The outfit also consisted of a high-low skirt with a gold panel in the front, according to Instagram.