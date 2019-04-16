Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Dons Sheer Lingerie In Sexy Bedtime Snapshot

Devon Windsor wants her Instagram followers to know her new wellness vlog is out, and she encourages them to check it out by flaunting her own gorgeous figure as motivation. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in lingerie as she lies in bed, showing off her slender and taut physique.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is lying back in an unmade bed amid white sheets and a comforter. Windsor is donning sheer black underwear with embroidered dots in black that sits low on her frame, accentuating her model physique, particularly her strong hips and incredibly toned abs.

She teamed her lingerie with a casual dark gray T-shirt, which is lifted up to about her sternum, revealing her stomach and showing that she is braless underneath. She is lying with one arm resting comfortably on her side over the duvet while she takes her other hand to her mouth. Her face is turned to the side as she smiles with her thumb between her teeth and eyes closed.

Windsor’s blonde hair is scattered around her head spread over the white sheets and pillow. Next to the bed a suitcase appears to be open, illustrating the busy lifestyle the model leads.

The post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 70 comments within just a few hours of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique and share their enthusiasm for her vlog.

“Can’t wait to watch it!!” one user wrote.

“Body goals,” another one chimed in, paired with fire emoji.

In the YouTube video, Windsor tells her fans that she starts her day around 9 a.m., adding that she likes to sleep around 10 hours at night.

“I’m basically a zombie if I don’t get that,” she says in the vlog.

She then moves into the bathroom where she walks through her skincare routine, showing the camera which products she uses. For breakfast, she makes her own juice. She drinks celery juice 20 minutes before she consumes anything else, then follows it with another juice from whatever fruits and veggies she has in her fridge.

After her juices, she heads to her workout session and then closes the video with her makeup and hair routine, once again listing the products she uses along the way.