Watch San Antonio Spurs Vs. Denver Nuggets Live Stream: Game 2 Start Time, Preview, Watch NBA Playoffs Live

The San Antonio Spurs upset the second-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game One of their NBA first-round playoff series, and now can grab full control with a win in Tuesday.

The San Antonio Spurs could well be in prime position to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the second-seeded Denver Nuggets in their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series, after the Spurs got past Denver in Game One despite somewhat subpar outings from their two premier players, per Fansided, Demar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. The pair combined for just 33 points — 9.5 below their combined regular season averages — as San Antonio got past host Denver 101-96 on Saturday. The two stars can be expected to step up their games on Tuesday, and if Derrick White and Bryn Forbes, who combined for 31 on Saturday, maintain their level of play, the five-time NBA Championship franchise could be on its way to a first-round upset, in the game that will live stream from Colorado.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets second game of their first-round NBA Western Conference Playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the 19,500-seat Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 16.

That start time is 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Spurs-Nuggets game time will be 2 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, April 17.

Denver will also be looking to break a long running curse against San Antonio, having now lost five consecutive postseason games against the Spurs — a stretch that dates back to 2007, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Despite a scoring output of only 18 points, Spurs star DeRozan — in his first year with the team after a high-profile trade that sent superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors — contributed to the San Antonio Game One win with 12 rebounds, including three on the offensive glass, six assists and a blocked shot, according to Basketball Reference stats.

Demar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs will look to improve on his subpar 18-point performance in Game One. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

To watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets NBA first-round playoff matchup live stream online from Colordao, access the streaming video provided by NBA TV, or download the NBA app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. But to access the NBA.TV live stream via NBA.com or the NBA app, subscriber credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider will be required.

However, there is a legal, and free, method to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Game Two stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Spurs vs. Nuggets game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets game live stream in the United Kingdom, NBA League Pass has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee.