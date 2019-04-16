Mark Ronson Won’t Work With Cardi B Just To Achieve A Hit On The Charts

Mark Ronson has admitted that he isn’t going to work with certain artists just to secure himself a hit around the world.

The British producer and musician has had a lot of success over the years, making hit records for Amy Winehouse, Lily Allen, Adele while collaborating with Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, and Robbie Williams.

In 2014, Ronson hit it big time when he teamed up with Bruno Mars on the monster smash “Uptown Funk” which topped the charts globally. The song won two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, and the Brit Award for British Single of the Year.

With this huge success, it seems Ronson isn’t in any rush to achieve another No. 1 single for the sake of it. Music News has reported that he doesn’t feel the need to collaborate with rappers just to make certain playlists.

“Am I gonna throw Future or Cardi B on (a song) just for the sake of a bunch of rap playlists if it doesn’t feel right for the song? Probably not,” he expressed to Britain’s Music Week magazine.

Recently, Cardi got her own life-size sculpture after Spotify created the Pantheon. They honor the biggest breakthrough artists of the year who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop music. The Inquisitr announced the news with Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith, and Gunna also being inducted.

“As long as I make music and everybody goes, ‘Man, that’s a great record,’ that’s all I care about,” he said.

“Of course it’s a thrill when you get a No.1, like with Uptown Funk, it’s fun to read about that but it’s not why you make the music.”

So far, Mark has released four studio albums. His upcoming fifth album, Late Night Feelings, is set to be released on June 21. So far, the singles “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” featuring Miley Cyrus and “Late Night Feelings” featuring Lykke Li have been released. According to the iTunes tracklisting, the album is set to have other collaborations from the likes of Camila Cabello, Yebba, and Alicia Keys to name a few. The album will consist of 13 tracks.

Last year, Ronson wrote “Shallow” with Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando for the soundtrack of the film A Star Is Born. The song topped the U.K. and U.S. singles chart and won the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media this year. Its other accolades boast the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Song.

Mark has over 719,000 followers on Instagram and over 571,000 followers on Twitter.