Elsa Hosk Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt On Instagram

Elsa Hosk shared a couple of new Instagram photos from a desert shoot, and so far her fans are loving it. One of the updates shows the model going braless under an unbuttoned shirt, as she complemented the look with a pair of high-waisted white pants. The pants were baggy, while the shirt had a hippie-vibe to it with multiple colors and patterns. The first photo in the set was a black-and-white image, as Elsa leaned against a wall and casually placed her left hand in her pocket. She wore her hair down in a middle part and smiled slightly. The second photo in the set was in color, and the model was spotted looking down at the ground in bare feet and her right arm was raised.

Hosk shared a couple more photos while wearing the same outfit too. The newest Instagram post shows her standing with her back to the camera, as she appeared to be taking or putting on the long-sleeved shirt. From the back, it’s easy to see that the shirt had vertical and horizontal pattern in blue, green and red. The shirt’s base color was a pale yellow. Similar to the other post, the model shared one photo in color and another in monochrome.

The model was busy last weekend for an engagement with Revolve. A promotional Instagram post with the brand showed Elsa wearing a curve-hugging blue dress. It had thin straps and ruffle accents on both the top and bottom of the garment. She slung a black purse over her left shoulder and wore her hair with a side part in pronounced curls.

In addition to sharing promo posts, Hosk often gives fans a glimpse at her daily outfits. She has a great sense of fashion and previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about some of her favorite shopping habits.

“I like vintage stores—all over the world. I have a little collection of my favorite stores here and there. Other than that I love online shopping. I think it’s so fun right now. You can see something in a store and then you research it online, and you can find so many amazing pieces that way.”

And her down-to-earth personality was evident as she admitted.