Model Cindy Crawford Shows Off Gorgeous Stems In Short Kimono While Daughter Kaia Rocks Red Bikini

Cindy Crawford may be 53-years-old but she’s still turning heads wherever she goes.

The mother of two is one of the original super models and has paved the way for the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and countless other popular models. And while she may not be in her prime modeling years, there’s absolutely no denying that Cindy is still insanely beautiful and she can flaunt it just as well as anyone else who is half her age. On Instagram alone, Cindy boasts a following of 4 million and she continues to wow fans with age-defying photos.

In one of her more recent posts, the brown-haired stunner stands in front of a beautiful mountain landscape and palm trees while striking her best pose. Crawford can be seen rocking a blue kimono with a floral pattern as well as a beautiful straw hat. The 53-year-old looks absolutely gorgeous in the outfit, which perfectly showcases her long and lean legs that helped make her famous.

After just a short time of the post going live on her account, Cindy has earned a lot of attention with over 33,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. While many of Cindy’s fans took to the post to gush over her amazing body, countless others simply let her know what big fans they are. Even actor Josh Brolin commented on the post with a few red heart emojis.

“Doing it like a boss! Cindy you’re still the gold standard!!” one follower gushed.

“I want to say. Stay amazing and awesome girly. Never let anyone steal your shine and be a queen. Know people like me love ya. Just keep being u.”

“Natural woman Cindy my beauty queen,” one more commented.

And while Cindy knows how to model with the best of them, her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is following in her mother’s modeling footsteps. So far, Kaia has already amassed an impressive following on Instagram with over 4 million followers just like her mom. While she often posts snapshots from modeling gigs, she also shares plenty of other photos for fans including one that she did yesterday.

In the image, the 17-year-old goes makeup free and wears a serious look on her face as she sits on a lounger by the pool. The supermodel looks casual with a bandana in her hair and a small pair of gold hoop earrings. And though it’s barely visible, Gerber also dons a red bikini top in the cute look. Like her mom’s picture, Kaia has already earned a lot of attention on her post with over 315,000 likes in addition to 9,000 comments.

What a gorgeous mother/ daughter duo Cindy and Kaia make!