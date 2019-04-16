Hailey Bieber Trademarks ‘Bieber Beauty’ For New Cosmetics Line & Fans Aren’t Sure About It

Is Hailey Bieber going to be the next Kylie Jenner? The 22-year-old model reportedly filed to trademark the phrase “Bieber Beauty” on April 10 with the intention of using it for beauty and cosmetic products. Hailey follows in the footsteps of several other celebrities who have made moves to create their own beauty brands, including Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna. While those brands have seen tremendous success, fans on social media aren’t too sure how they feel about a similar release from Hailey.

There is currently not much more information on the fate of Bieber Beauty, but this is not the first phrase that Hailey has trademarked, Page Six reported. Back in September, the wife of Justin Bieber filed to trademark her own name for a clothing line. According to documents submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, she updated the trademark on April 15 to include bathing suits, athletic shoes, track suits, blazers, jeans, dresses, lingerie, and more.

She also trademarked her maiden name, Hailey Baldwin.

Hailey has collaborated with several other beauty and clothing brands in the past, but nothing has ever been released under her own name. She has been the face of ModelCo, an ambassador for BareMinerals, and a “style creator” for Adidas. In addition, she has launched collections with brands like Levi’s and PrettyLittleThing.

Despite the success of Hailey’s previous collaborations, many social media users seem to be having poor reactions to her own beauty line.

One Twitter user wrote that they couldn’t imagine telling someone they are wearing a “lipstick from Bieber Beauty.”

“Bieber Beauty…[Hailey] really thinks she’s Rihanna,” another said, referring to Rihanna’s beauty and cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty.

Of course, among the internet trolls, Hailey also has tons of supporters.

“Hailey Bieber just trademarked ‘Bieber Beauty’… I stan an aspiring self-made billionaire, who can have her cake and sell it too,” someone added.

Perhaps the model will closely follow Jenner, who became the youngest self-made billionaire in March with her very successful beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“A reminder that Hailey’s collaboration with ModelCo generated $15M,” another Twitter user pointed out. “Can’t wait to see her beauty/clothing plans come to life and be a success!”

Hailey’s husband previously trademarked his middle name, Drew, for the release of his own clothing line, according to TMZ. Justin’s Drew House brand launched earlier this year, featuring sweatshirts, bandannas, T-shirts, shorts, sweatpants, and more designed with a giant yellow smiley face bearing the word “Drew.” Many of the products are now sold out.