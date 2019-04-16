Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Plotting Camille Grammer’s Demise? She Responds To Twitter Drama

Camille Grammer 'agreed' with a Twitter user who accused Teddi Mellencamp of plotting against her.

Teddi Mellencamp isn’t concerned about Camille Grammer’s tweets against her.

After Grammer suggested that Mellencamp was plotting her demise on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Twitter, Mellencamp spoke to All About the Real Housewives and made it clear that she wasn’t worried about what her co-star was tweeting.

“Camille can like whatever tweets she wants. Doesn’t change reality,” Mellencamp said. “And at least she didn’t tweet that I was phony,” she added.

On Twitter, after Mellencamp called out Grammer for her mean comments about Lisa Vanderpump, which Grammer apologized for last week, a fan suggested Mellencamp slammed Grammer in her blog because she was preparing to take her down on the show. In response, Grammer told the fan she “agreed” with the theory.

As fans will recall, Grammer had a bit too much to drink on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and took aim at Vanderpump’s teeth. However, after watching the episode play out, Grammer offered a public apology to Vanderpump, which Vanderpump re-tweeted and thanked her for.

Throughout the past several months, Vanderpump has been completely estranged from her co-stars, except for Grammer, who has appeared on Season 9 as a “friend.” In fact, just weeks ago, Grammer showed her support for Vanderpump at the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and was the only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to do so.

Throughout the first several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp was at the forefront of the drama between Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley. Although the two ladies appeared to be on good terms at first, Mellencamp later revealed Vanderpump had allegedly convinced John Blizzard, who works at Vanderpump Dogs, to push a negative story about Kemsley, who gave away a dog she adopted from the rescue center.

While Vanderpump has denied being involved in the leaked story, Mellencamp has continued to say that she was behind the story and the majority of the cast has distanced themselves from Vanderpump because of it.

As the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues, Vanderpump is expected to be featured only in scenes by herself as the other women enjoy a number of cast trips without her.

To see more of Mellencamp, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.