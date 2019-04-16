‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Realizes His Whole Life Is A Sham

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack has an epiphany, and it’s a difficult pill for him to swallow.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is angry. He’s angry at Ashley (Eileen Davidson). He’s angry at his later father, John. He’s also angry at his mother, Dina (Marla Adams). During a brief moment of lucidity, Dina bashes Jack’s new lifestyle plan for Jabot. She’s incredibly harsh and tells Jack that he’s ruining John’s legacy.

Even though she’s ill, Jack doesn’t hold back on Dina, and he gives her some harsh words of his own, according to She Knows Soaps. He enlightens Dina about how she wasn’t around when Jack was building his legacy, and Jack informs his mom she has no idea what John’s vision was since she walked out on him and three children. Not surprisingly, Dina gets upset and leaves.

It cannot feel right to say such mean things to a sick old lady, but Jack cannot help himself. He is incredibly angry. For the first time, perhaps, Jack realizes how much anger he’s kept bottled up for all these years since his childhood. He resents Dina for walking away from the family, and now she’s back facing a heartbreaking illness that takes a lot for the family to care for — the same family she left without a care in the world all those years earlier. It’s all becoming too much especially with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris and actively trying to take over the family business.

All his adult life he’s wanted nothing more than to make John proud of him, and now things are falling apart at the seams. Jack goes to Jabot to work, and he’s visited by young Dina (Cathy Marks). Jack doesn’t hold back on the younger version of his mother. Jack tells young Dina that he needed her when he was growing up, and he demands to know why she did what she did. He realizes that his anger at Dina has affected every facet of his entire life.

Young Dina admits that the choice she made to abandon the children was selfish. She also explains to her son that she was deeply unhappy in her marriage to John in Genoa City. Ultimately, young Dina lets her son know that nothing she says will erase the rage he’s felt all these years. However, Dina asks Jack if he’s ready to live his life for himself instead of for John. Jack realizes that he’s carried on John’s dream for so long that he’s not even certain what his own dreams really are anymore. Can Jack answer young Dina’s question of what he truly wants to do deep down in his heart?